Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of June 28

06/25/2021

Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 28, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
RT 56 SR 56 Armstrong Twp. Mowing
RT 85 SR 85 South Mahoning Twp. Patching
RT 119 SR 119 White Twp. Mowing
RT 259 SR 259 Brush Valley Twp. Mowing
RT 259 SR 259 Brush Valley Twp. Patching
RT 286 SR 286 Green Twp. Patching
RT 403 SR 403 E. Mahoning, Rayne Twp. Mowing
RT 422 Ben Franklin Rd. White Twp. Bridge Repair
RT 954 SR 954 Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1011 Nolo Rd. Pine Twp. Patching
RT 2008 Powerplant Rd. E., W. Wheatfield Twp. Patching
RT 2016 Oneida Mine Rd. Brush Valley, Buffington Twp. Patching
RT 1034 Gipsy Rd. Grant, Montgomery Twp. Bridge Repair
RT 2020 Camerons Rd. Brush Valley, Buffington Twp. Patching
RT 2027 Simons Rock Rd. Brush Valley, Buffington Twp. Patching
RT 3005 Hill Rd. Conemaugh Twp. Pipe Replacement
RT 3007 Clarksburg Rd. Conemaugh Twp. Pipe Replacement
RT 3056 Old Route 56 Young Twp. Flushing
RT 4001 Five Points Rd. Armstrong, Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 4002 Creekside Rd. Armstrong, Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 4006 Ambrose Rd. S. Mahoning, Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 4006 Brady Rd. S. Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 4006 Five Points Rd. Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
County Wide County Wide County Wide Sign Replacement/Repair

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.

