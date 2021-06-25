Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of June 28

06/25/2021 Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 28, 2021. State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity RT 56 SR 56 Armstrong Twp. Mowing RT 85 SR 85 South Mahoning Twp. Patching RT 119 SR 119 White Twp. Mowing RT 259 SR 259 Brush Valley Twp. Mowing RT 259 SR 259 Brush Valley Twp. Patching RT 286 SR 286 Green Twp. Patching RT 403 SR 403 E. Mahoning, Rayne Twp. Mowing RT 422 Ben Franklin Rd. White Twp. Bridge Repair RT 954 SR 954 Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1011 Nolo Rd. Pine Twp. Patching RT 2008 Powerplant Rd. E., W. Wheatfield Twp. Patching RT 2016 Oneida Mine Rd. Brush Valley, Buffington Twp. Patching RT 1034 Gipsy Rd. Grant, Montgomery Twp. Bridge Repair RT 2020 Camerons Rd. Brush Valley, Buffington Twp. Patching RT 2027 Simons Rock Rd. Brush Valley, Buffington Twp. Patching RT 3005 Hill Rd. Conemaugh Twp. Pipe Replacement RT 3007 Clarksburg Rd. Conemaugh Twp. Pipe Replacement RT 3056 Old Route 56 Young Twp. Flushing RT 4001 Five Points Rd. Armstrong, Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 4002 Creekside Rd. Armstrong, Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 4006 Ambrose Rd. S. Mahoning, Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 4006 Brady Rd. S. Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 4006 Five Points Rd. Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting County Wide County Wide County Wide Sign Replacement/Repair For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.