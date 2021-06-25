Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of June 28
06/25/2021
Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 28, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|RT 56
|SR 56
|Armstrong Twp.
|Mowing
|RT 85
|SR 85
|South Mahoning Twp.
|Patching
|RT 119
|SR 119
|White Twp.
|Mowing
|RT 259
|SR 259
|Brush Valley Twp.
|Mowing
|RT 259
|SR 259
|Brush Valley Twp.
|Patching
|RT 286
|SR 286
|Green Twp.
|Patching
|RT 403
|SR 403
|E. Mahoning, Rayne Twp.
|Mowing
|RT 422
|Ben Franklin Rd.
|White Twp.
|Bridge Repair
|RT 954
|SR 954
|Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 1011
|Nolo Rd.
|Pine Twp.
|Patching
|RT 2008
|Powerplant Rd.
|E., W. Wheatfield Twp.
|Patching
|RT 2016
|Oneida Mine Rd.
|Brush Valley, Buffington Twp.
|Patching
|RT 1034
|Gipsy Rd.
|Grant, Montgomery Twp.
|Bridge Repair
|RT 2020
|Camerons Rd.
|Brush Valley, Buffington Twp.
|Patching
|RT 2027
|Simons Rock Rd.
|Brush Valley, Buffington Twp.
|Patching
|RT 3005
|Hill Rd.
|Conemaugh Twp.
|Pipe Replacement
|RT 3007
|Clarksburg Rd.
|Conemaugh Twp.
|Pipe Replacement
|RT 3056
|Old Route 56
|Young Twp.
|Flushing
|RT 4001
|Five Points Rd.
|Armstrong, Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 4002
|Creekside Rd.
|Armstrong, Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 4006
|Ambrose Rd.
|S. Mahoning, Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 4006
|Brady Rd.
|S. Mahoning Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 4006
|Five Points Rd.
|Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|County Wide
|County Wide
|County Wide
|Sign Replacement/Repair
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.