Global Bike Helmet Market Size Expected To Hit USD 827.6 million at a CAGR of 2.4% During 2021-2026 | Top Country Data with Europe having Largest Consumption Place with Consumption Market Share Nearly 35.92% in 2017 | Industry Research Biz

The report on the " Bike Helmet Market " covers the current status of the market including Bike Helmet market size, growth rate, prominent players, and current competitive landscape. It also analyses future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of mergers and acquisitions, R&D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players, and market dynamics. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Bike Helmet market.

In 2019, the global Bike Helmet market size was USD 699.7 million and it is expected to reach USD 827.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026.

Bike Helmets are useful as safety gear to prevent or minimize injuries to the head and brain in an uncontrolled environment during riding a bike. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 900 people, including more than 200 children are killed annually in bicycle-related incidents, and about 60 percent of these deaths involve a head injury. Bike Helmets can help absorb impacts and save their life.



Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share of nearly 35.92% in 2017. Following Europe, the USA is the second largest consumption place with a consumption market share of 33.55%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Bike Helmet Market

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Bike Helmet market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans, and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Bike Helmet industry.

The major players in the market include:

Vista Outdoor

Dorel

Specialized

Trek Bicycle

Merida

Giant

ABUS

Mavic

Scott Sports

KASK

MET

OGK KABUTO

Uvex

POC

Urge

Orbea

GUB

LAS helmets

Strategic Sports

One Industries

Limar

Fox Racing

Lazer

Louis Garneau

Moon Helmet

Rudy Project

Shenghong Sports

HardnutZ

SenHai Sports Goods

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

MTB Helmets

Road Helmets

Sport Helmets

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Commuter & Recreation

Sport Games

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration the market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Bike Helmet market?

What was the size of the emerging Bike Helmet market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Bike Helmet market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Bike Helmet market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Bike Helmet market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Bike Helmet market?

What are the Bike Helmet market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Bike Helmet Industry?

Global Bike Helmet Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Bike Helmet market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Bike Helmet Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Bike Helmet market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Detailed TOC of Global Bike Helmet Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/15912509

