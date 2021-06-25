Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1600 Block of Franklin Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Friday, June 11, 2021, in the 1600 Block of Franklin Street, Northeast.

At approximately 1:09 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 30 year-old Isaac Aull Jr., of Northeast, DC.

On Thursday, June 24, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 37 year-old Khalid Claggett, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.