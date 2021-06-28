SMARTcare’s William Mattle Named a Top Healthcare Leader by International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare

William Mattle, COO SMARTcare Software IFAH Award to William Mattle, COO SMARTcare Software SMARTcare Complete Home Care EMR Platform

Innovating SMARTcare home care software’s integrated COVID-19 toolset and caregiver engagement and retention solutions earn recognition at the IFAH conference.

It is an honor to be recognized for SMARTcare's innovative work around solving home care’s greatest challenges of employee shortages and turnover in home healthcare with market-leading solutions.” — William Mattle

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTcare Software, Inc., provider of an industry-leading platform that delivers highly configurable solutions to home care providers throughout North America, announced today that William Mattle, its co-founder and COO, was named a Top 100 Healthcare Leader by the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare (IFAH) for his contributions towards solving critical challenges in home healthcare in the post-acute and long-term care continuum. William received his award at IFAH’s annual conference in Las Vegas on June 24th.

IFAH is a healthcare events firm dedicated to bringing healthcare industry leaders together on a common platform to enable healthcare professionals from across the world to come together, deliberate, and work on improving the impact healthcare has on today’s world.

“We’re proud of William’s contributions toward SMARTcare’s being the first home care software platform to release a COVID-19 toolset,” said Scott Zielski, SMARTcare’s CEO. “William’s ideas are a cornerstone of SMARTcare’s innovative solutions towards home care’s greatest challenges, especially around our tools designed to address employee shortages and churn in home healthcare.”

As SMARTcare software’s COO, William is responsible for growing SMARTcare’s overall business and customer success. Under William’s leadership, the SMARTcare team is designing and implementing the next generation of digital strategies to support better patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and ultimately drive higher profitability for home care providers.

With over 20 years of IT leadership experience in the healthcare industry, William co-founded SMARTcare Software with Scott Zielski with a mission to develop transformative technologies to support the future of home healthcare. Under their leadership, SMARTcare’s home care software has gained national recognition. SMARTcare has been awarded SourceForge’s Top Performer Award for 2021, MD Tech Review pick for Top Home Healthcare Solutions impacting the industry, Winner CIO Review’s Most Promising Scheduling Solution Provider, and Winner Healthcare Tech Outlook Top Home Healthcare Solution, among other awards.

For more information about SMARTcare Software, visit www.smartcaresoftware.com.

About SMARTcare Software, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, SMARTcare Software is a complete SaaS Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and point-of-care platform developing transformative technologies to support the future of home care in the post-acute and long-term care markets. SMARTcare’s sophisticated connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and ultimately drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging the latest research in machine learning (ML), gamification, and advanced automation, SMARTcare is solving home care’s staffing and retention crisis while providing a superior user and client experience. SMARTcare solutions drive the best practices in care while increasing the engagement of caregivers, patients, and patient family members, leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.