Quantum Assurance Independent Insurance Agency Spotlight – Brett Hees, Agency Owner at the Hees Insurance Agency

Meet Brett Hees, a Quantum Assurance independent insurance agency owner at the Hees Insurance Agency insuring all of Texas in auto, home, commercial, and more!

I joined Quantum Assurance because they work for their agents. Quantum Assurance empowers me to be successful and provide the level of service to my customers that they deserve.”
— Brett Hees, Agency Owner, Hees Insurance Agency
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International, Inc. introduces Brett Hees, an independent insurance agency owner at the Hees Insurance Agency. Brett joined Quantum Assurance as an independent insurance agent in March 2021 and opened his insurance agency in Prosper, TX. Brett was born and raised in Texas and has over nineteen years of experience in the insurance industry. Hees Insurance Agency works with over 15 insurance carriers and insures all of Texas.

“I am so excited that Brett decided to bring his decades of Senior Claim Management experience to Quantum as one of our newest agency owners in Texas. His experience in claims has given him firsthand knowledge of the importance of proper coverage. His dedication to properly protecting his clients and his passion for the industry will no doubt earn the admiration of clients and colleagues alike.” Marci Hensley, Agency Deployment Leader, Quantum Assurance

About Quantum Assurance:
Quantum Assurance International is an independent insurance organization serving clients through our flagship call centers as well as our agency force. We reduce friction during the client experience by leveraging cutting-edge technology and by matching our clients with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: www.QuantumAssurance.com

About Hees Insurance Agency:
Hees Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency and an insurance broker representing 15+ carriers insuring all of Texas. Agent Brett Hees is the owner and principal agent and specializes in auto, home, commercial, and much more! Get in touch today to find out how you can save money for your all insurance needs.

For more information contact:
Brett Hees, Agency Owner, Hees Insurance Agency
Office: 972-703-2469
Email: brett.hees@quantumassurance.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/brett-hees

