New Technology And Bones Album "Portraits" (Bass Trombone and Electronics) out on all plateforms 8 July 2021.
French Bass Trombonist Alix Tucou releases his second album; with soundscapes and improvisation he makes us visit in an Imaginary Contemporary Art Exhibition.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the success of his first solo album, Alix Tucou returns to the music scene with a new project by Technology and Bones. The new work does not lose its original essence: the link that exists between humanity and technology and how the latter can influence the perception of a human being about what surrounds him. Now, everything is amplified through research aimed at weaving a strong relationship between music, a temple of abstract perceptions, and visual art, a place where thought actions are embodied.
With a fusion of Sicilian and Arab Music, Ambient Music, Jazz and a strong emphasize on Deep Listenning and Bass Trombone Improvisation Alix composed “Portraits” and will be releasing it on all digital platform June 8th 2021.
The album features prestigious guests met during his life between Canada, France and USA who bring their unique musicianships at the service of Alix's production inputting their own sensibility and skills. Thomas Julienne on Upright Bass brings his groove and foundations to the harmonies on “See You, See You” and “Ce Balcon”, Simon Denizart who co-wrote “ Ce Balcon” grants us with his virtuosistic melodism on it, Kalun Leung makes roaring his trombone through electronic treatments on “Modernisme”, Dustin Carlson on Guitar on “E Qui Che Lascio” plays on tensions and Pink Floyd-esque ambiences and finally Julia Patinella with her soulful and fascinating cover of Rosa Balistreri's classic “Cu Ti Lu Dissi”.
"Portraits" is an all-round art container - a mental installation - which, as in Technology and Bones, dialogues and stimulates the listener to the inner "vision" of parallel images and scenarios.
Speaking of “all-round”, it means the possibility of admiring a work of art from multiple points of view - a 360-degree view - which also implies a shift in space and therefore in time. In "Portraits" this physical action changes into mental action because, piece by piece, the listener will view a series of portraits of things, people, places and experiences aimed at forming an art exhibition set up through the senses. Moreover, the space-time dimension, connected to the physicality of things and to the superimposition of the same, has exercised great fascination in artists such as Laurie Anderson: who, with her "Duets on Ice", from 1974, marked the timing of the “multiform” performance.
What makes this project unique is certainly the mix of iconic, abstract cube and post-structuralist dimensions.
Alix Tucou deconstructs the literal meaning of portrait to insert it in an indeterminate but definitely pragmatic context. From an oxymoron, which is Technology and Bones, Portraits is born: concrete abstraction.
By Carla Ricevuto.
