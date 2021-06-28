AD-TECH STARTUP PRIZEOUT PARTNERS WITH GAMING PLATFORM GOLDEN HEARTS GAMES TO STREAMLINE WITHDRAWAL PROCESS

Prizeout’s cashout solution makes it easier than ever to get instant access to winnings, uniquely positioning the ad-tech company to take over the gaming space

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prizeout Corp. (Prizeout), a first-in-class ad-tech company that works with businesses across the e-commerce, retail, gaming, service, and payroll industries to turn withdrawals into a growth engine, today announced a partnership with Golden Hearts Games, the innovative, leading creator and operator of online and mobile Charitable Promotional Games. Through the partnership, Golden Hearts Games players now have access to Prizeout’s instant withdrawals in the form of digital gift cards with bonus value.

“We know first-hand how important it is for players in the gaming space to have instant and secure access to their winnings,” said David Metz, CEO of Prizeout. “This partnership is especially meaningful, though, in that we can drive growth for an organization that is doing impactful work with so many charities, while giving their users an awesome experience.”

Located at goldenheartsgames.com, Golden Hearts Games is a Charitable Promotional Games platform where players may make donations to support the charity of their choice, and gain entry into exciting games to compete for real cash and other prizes. Despite this major differentiator, Golden Hearts Games faced the same issues plaguing all games providers in the withdrawal process: hefty fees and delays from payment providers. With Prizeout, players are presented with an instantaneous withdrawal method that not only offers tons of optionality, but also potential bonus value on 95% of their gift cards.

“Before this partnership, getting our players their money as fast as possible required a dedicated resource on our team. Prizeout allows us to not only pay players quickly, but also sweeten the pot with bonus value,” said Jeremy Shea, COO of Golden Hearts Games. “Prizeout's support throughout the integration process made it possible to get this option live to our players in a matter of weeks.”

Founded in 2019, Prizeout has quickly become a premier cashout destination by providing users on its partner platforms with the ability to get instant access to their earnings by withdrawing via digital gift cards to their favorite brands. This partnership with Golden Hearts Games demonstrates the “why” behind Prizeout’s burgeoning dominance in the gaming market--by treating their gift card offerings as advertising space, they provide added value to users while charging partners nothing, effectively offsetting the cost of their other cashout providers.



ABOUT PRIZEOUT

Prizeout is a first-in-class ad-tech company that works within a wide variety of industries, including gaming, gig-economy, payroll & finance to turn withdrawals into a growth solution for e-commerce & retail businesses. Operating as a digital cashout marketplace, Prizeout connects brands that are looking to acquire and retain customers with platforms that have users who are looking to withdraw funds. Through its exclusive partnerships, Prizeout offers users unprecedented access to bonus offers on popular and emerging brand favorites, while providing them with a fast, secure and curated experience.

ABOUT GOLDEN HEARTS GAMES

Golden Hearts Games creates and operates digital Charitable Promotional Games – online and mobile promotional games that support philanthropies. Our mission is to leverage the engaging power of new technologies, games, and prizes to entertain, empower and reward small donors, and generate a new channel of fundraising for causes and charities. Located at goldenheartsgames.com, we offer a live-action, direct-to-consumer online and mobile platform where each player first selects a favorite charity (from a database of over 1.4 million US 501(c)3 public charities,) makes a donation, then can play in an assortment of exciting games to win real cash and other prizes.