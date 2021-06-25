Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PROS welcomes Chris Waters as Vice President, Industry & Technology Sales for the Americas

RANCHO MURIETA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Waters joins PROS with over 16 years of industry and sales experience. Prior to PROS, Mr. Waters had been the Vice President of Strategic Accounts at A5 for both SFDC and Oracle Ecosystems for both named and Enterprise verticals. Through his tenure at A5, he was part of the Sr. Leadership Team that accelerated growth and established A5 as part of SFDC Venture Companies. Prior to A5 Mr. Waters was the Regional Manager of North America CPQ of Major Accounts at Oracle, where he was in charge of managing and establishing sales targets that aligned with the Oracle CPQ Organization sales targets and objectives. Furthermore, he provided oversight in strategic sales functions for his team and developed strategic sales plans that promoted growth in sales and customer satisfaction.

At PROS Mr. Waters will lead a cross verticalized team to scale and grow the PROS organization globally for both Industry and Technology focused customers to drive the world's smartest science-driven experiences from an Omni-Channel, AI, Pricing, Commerce, and Platform perspective.

As one chapter closes and the next chapter begins, none of this could have been possible without the great leaders who have come before me and acted as my career mentors. Thank you Vinay Kruttiventi, Ken Ailes, Vinesh Viswanathan, Maureen Dime, John Ward and Jerry Kingkade.

Today marks an important milestone in my career journey, and the most exciting part for myself and my new family at PROS is the best is yet to come.

