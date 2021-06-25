Global Electric Bus Market Share Grow at 25% CAGR, to Exceed 600 Thousand Units Sales by 2026, According to Facts & Factors
[225+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent analysis research report; the global Electric Bus Market sales in 2019 was approximately 135 Thousand Units. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25% and a sale is anticipated to reach around 600 Thousand Units by 2026. Top market vendors and manufacturers in terms of sales and share are Daimler AG, Solaris Bus & Coach S.A., New Flyer Industries Inc., Proterra Inc., EBUSCO, Zhengzhou Yutong Group Co. Ltd., AB Volvo and others.
/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Electric Bus Market By Bus Type (Less than 9m, 9-14m, and Above 14m), By Battery Capacity (Less than 50kWh, 50–250kWh, and Above 250kWh), By Range (Less than 150 miles, 150–300 miles, and Above 300 miles), By Propulsion Type (PHEV, BEV, and FCEV), By Component (Battery, Motor, Ultra-Capacitor, and Fuel Cell Stack), By Consumer Segment (Fleet Operator and Government), By Application (Intercity and Intracity), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.
“According to the research report, the global Electric Bus Market sales were estimated at 135 Thousand Units in 2019 and is expected to reach 600 Thousand Units by 2026. The global Electric Bus Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% from 2020 to 2026”.
Gasoline-based vehicles are the leading cause of air pollution worldwide. The increasing carbon and other hazardous gases emission due to fuel combustion have been leveling up the global warming effect. To combat such a situation, several government agencies and policymakers are seeking to launch low and zero-emission vehicles. Although natural gas-based public transport system is succeeded to some extent in controlling the swiftly rising air pollution, electric buses are gaining prominence to eradicate this global concern owing to their zero-emission characteristic. Thus, the demand for electric buses in different regions across the globe is flourishing substantially and propelling the global electric bus market.
Besides, the major amount of the globally extracted crude oil is consumed by public transportation systems in several regions. All the countries are focused to slash the import and consumption rate of oil. Thus, the adoption of electric vehicles is an effective alternative for this condition. However, electric buses are quite expensive compared to gasoline-based vehicles, which is likely to hamper the global electric bus market.
Industry Major Market Players
- Daimler AG
- Solaris Bus & Coach S.A.
- New Flyer Industries Inc.
- Proterra Inc.
- EBUSCO
- Zhengzhou Yutong Group Co. Ltd.
- AB Volvo
- BYD Company Limited
Market Dynamics & Growth Factors Analysis
By bus type, the 9–14 m segment to hold the dominating position in the global electric bus market throughout the study timeframe
Based on the length of the bus, the electric bus market is categorized into less than 9m, 9–14 m, and above 14 m. The 9–14 m segment is likely to hold the major volume share of the global electric bus market from 2020 to 2026. The 9–14 m segment is leading among all the size-based electric bus segments. Based on the actual figures, the electric bus fleet for public transportation in China comprises the major share of the electric buses that are 9–14 m stretched.
The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the global electric bus sector. Key strategic developments in the global electric bus market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the global electric bus market are appropriately highlighted in the report.
The global electric bus market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the global electric bus industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of bus type, battery capacity, range, propulsion type, component, consumer segment, application, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.
The Middle East & Africa (MEA) electric bus market is likely to witness a remarkable CAGR during the study timeframe
The electric bus market in the Middle East & Africa region (MEA) anticipates substantial growth in the coming years, as the majority of the leading manufacturers are headquartered in the region, the demand for the electric transportation system is increasing considerably, and the regulations imposed by the regional government to promote electric vehicles.
Browse the full “Electric Bus Market By Bus Type (Less than 9m, 9-14m, and Above 14m), By Battery Capacity (Less than 50kWh, 50–250kWh, and Above 250kWh), By Range (Less than 150 miles, 150–300 miles, and Above 300 miles), By Propulsion Type (PHEV, BEV, and FCEV), By Component (Battery, Motor, Ultra-Capacitor, and Fuel Cell Stack), By Consumer Segment (Fleet Operator and Government), By Application (Intercity and Intracity), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-electric-bus-market-by-bus-type-less-961
This report segments the global electric bus market as follows:
Global Electric Bus Market: Bus Type Segmentation Analysis
- Less than 9 m
- 9−14 m
- Above 14 m
Global Electric Bus Market: Battery Capacity Segmentation Analysis
- Less than 50 kWh
- 50–250 kWh
- Above 250 kWh
Global Electric Bus Market: Range Segmentation Analysis
- Less than 150 miles
- 150–300 miles
- Above 300 miles
Global Electric Bus Market: Propulsion Type Segmentation Analysis
- PHEV
- BEV
- FCEV
Global Electric Bus Market: Component Segmentation Analysis
- Battery
- Motor
- Ultra-capacitor
- Fuel Cell Stack
Global Electric Bus Market: Consumer Segment Segmentation Analysis
- Fleet Operator
- Government
Global Electric Bus Market: Application Segmentation Analysis
- Intercity
- Intracity
