AVATAR: the personality assessment used by major French companies is now available to the general public

Central Test, a well-known editor of professional test, launches AVATAR for the general public. It offers a modern personality classification inspired by DISC.

PARIS, ILE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A self-assessment tool built on the basis of DISC:

The AVATAR test adopts a "typology" approach in order to reveal the individual to himself rather than to compare him to others. It is based on an original model built by Central Test psychologists, adding new dimensions to the DISC (a psychological tool frequently used to evaluate and classify a subject's personality).

A scientifically validated test:

The AVATAR test was developed by Central Test's team of psychologists. For 16 years, Central Test has been publishing assessment tools for the HR departments of large companies such as: ACCOR Hotels, Club Med, Volkswagen, Unilever, etc.

Central Test has its own study center dedicated to the validation of its tools. Each tool is tested on a panel of more than 30,000 members from multiple countries.

Clarifying career choices and career transition:

The AVATAR test is particularly aimed at young graduates, young workers or people undergoing professional transitions. This self-assessment tool helps them better understand their sources of motivation at work, their communication style and their ability to work in a team.

Acting in coherence with oneself:

This new personality test can be used on an individual basis (coaching, skills assessment, professional and academic orientation, etc.) or in a group environment (change management, team management, etc.).

Its goal is to act in coherence with oneself and to build better interpersonal relationships. AVATAR has been designed to generate a range of practical information that can be transposed to the professional and personal domains.

AVATAR, an experience to be shared:

In order to improve the experience and the use of AVATAR, a sharing feature between friends has been developed by Test & Go. By inviting a friend directly via their dashboard, it is now possible to compare their AVATAR profile with those of their friends or colleagues and learn more about their complementary personality traits.

Identify your personality type among 8 profiles:

AVATAR consists of 73 questions and can be completed in 10 minutes. Depending on the results of the test, the personality type is revealed and illustrated by one of the following AVATAR robots:

- the mediator

- the entrepreneur

- the inventor

- the supporter

- the instructor

- the coordinator

- the benefactor

- the director

Taking the test, describing the profile, accessing the dashboard and the Talent Box (a tool for matching skills and corresponding jobs) are free on Test & Go. The complete AVATAR report is available for 15 euros.

About us:

Test & Go is a self-assessment platform offering personality, orientation, motivation, IQ and emotional intelligence tests. Test & Go AVATAR is developed by Central Test. For 16 years, Central Test has been publishing assessment tools for more than 4000 companies worldwide, from its offices in Paris and London.

For more information: www.test-and-go.com