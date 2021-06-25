Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,477 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Signs Executive Order to Help Stop President Biden’s 30 x 30 Land Grab

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Signs Executive Order to Help Stop President Biden’s 30 x 30 Land Grab

 

Gov. Ricketts is joined by county commissioners and ag leaders

from across the state for an Executive Order signing ceremony.

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts signed an Executive Order pushing back on President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.’s 30 x 30 plan.  The 30 x 30 plan aims to conserve or permanently protect in its natural state 30 percent of the nation’s land and water by 2030.

 

Among other things, the “Stop 30 x 30” Executive Order directs state agencies to restrict state support for permanent conservation easements, highlights local governments opposing 30 x 30, and sets up trainings to help local governments push back on 30 x 30.

 

Read the full order by clicking here.  More photos are available by clicking here.

 

###

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Signs Executive Order to Help Stop President Biden’s 30 x 30 Land Grab

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.