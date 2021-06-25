Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Signs Executive Order to Help Stop President Biden’s 30 x 30 Land Grab

Gov. Ricketts is joined by county commissioners and ag leaders

from across the state for an Executive Order signing ceremony.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts signed an Executive Order pushing back on President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.’s 30 x 30 plan. The 30 x 30 plan aims to conserve or permanently protect in its natural state 30 percent of the nation’s land and water by 2030.

Among other things, the “Stop 30 x 30” Executive Order directs state agencies to restrict state support for permanent conservation easements, highlights local governments opposing 30 x 30, and sets up trainings to help local governments push back on 30 x 30.

Read the full order by clicking here. More photos are available by clicking here.

