Global Services For The Elderly And Persons With Disabilities Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Services For The Elderly And Persons With Disabilities Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market is expected to grow from $335.88 billion in 2020 to $382.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $558.76 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.9%. The decreasing household size coupled with a rapidly aging population is anticipated to aid in the growth of the services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market.

The services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market consists of the revenues from elder and disabled people services by entities that provide social assistance services to improve the quality of life for the elderly, persons diagnosed with intellectual and developmental disabilities, or persons with physical disabilities.

Trends In The Global Services For The Elderly And Persons With Disabilities Market

Many companies across the globe are using robots to smoothen the transition of providing care facilities to elderly patients. For instance, Bright Cape, an Eindhoven-based company, has developed SARA, which stands for social and autonomous robotic health assistant. The project is part of the European EIT Digital Innovation Consortium and aims to reduce the workload in healthcare and to improve the quality of treatment in general. Japan is installing robots in nursing homes, workplaces and schools as its population ages and labor force decline.

Global Services For The Elderly And Persons With Disabilities Market Segments:

The global services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market is further segmented based on service type, service provider, end user and geography.

By Service Type: Institutional care, Adult Day-Care, Home Care

By Service Provider: Public Expenditure, Private Expenditure, Out-of-Pocket Spending

By End-user: Elderly, Disabled Adults

By Geography: The global services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Services For The Elderly And Persons With Disabilities Market Organizations Covered: CK Franchising Inc., Right at Home Inc., Home Instead Inc., Living Assistance Services, Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Senior Care Centers of America, BAYADA Home Health Care.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

