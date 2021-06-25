Global Taxi And Limousine Services Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In Market 2021-2030

Taxi And Limousine Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Taxi And Limousine Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global taxi and limousine services market is expected to grow from $66.26 billion in 2020 to $78.92 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $102.66 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. The shift in consumer preferences towards traveling in taxis rather than investing in buying a personal car is expected to be a key driver of the taxi and limousine services market.

The taxi and limousine services market consist of sales of taxi and limousine services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide passenger transportation via automobiles or vans, or provide an array of specialty and luxury passenger transportation services via limousine or luxury sedan, generally on a reserved basis. Taxi and limousine services establishments usually provide services on demand. These establishments do not operate over regular routes and on regular schedules.

Trends In The Global Taxi And Limousine Services Market

Taxi and limousine service providing companies are offering shared transportation services to cater to an increasing demand of customers. A shared transportation system is an innovative transportation strategy that enables users to gain short term access to transportation modes as needed. It includes various forms of transportation, such as car-sharing, bike sharing, carpooling and platform-based ride services. Shared transportation systems are growing in the transit and ground passenger transportation industry owing to cost benefits this system offers to customers. For example, Uber, an American on-demand cab transportation service provider with an international presence, is offering a shared ride service known as UberPOOL. Ride sharing companies such as BlaBlaCar and Drivezy also facilitate users to book a seat in vehicles according to their choice by a mere payment of a membership fee or fare.

Global Taxi And Limousine Services Market Segments:

The global taxi and limousine services market is further segmented based on type, application and geography.

By Type: Online Taxi Services, Tele And Offline Taxi Services, Limousine Services

By Application: Adults, Children

By Geography: The global taxi and limousine services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe is the largest region in the global taxi and limousine services market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2020.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Taxi And Limousine Services Market Organizations Covered: Uber, Lyft, Yellow Cab, Limo City, Eti Taxi Service.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

