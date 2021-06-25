Flying Cars Market to Reach USD 1533471.44 Million with 58.1% CAGR by 2040; Agreement of Hyundai Motor and Uber to Spur Lucrative Opportunities: Fortune Business Insights™

Flying Cars Market Key Players Studied in this Report are AeroMobil (Slovakia), Boeing (Illinois, United States), Joby Aviation (California, United States), Airbus (Leiden, Netherlands), PAL-V International B.V. (Netherlands), Samson Motorworks (Oregon, United States), Cartivator (Tokyo, Japan), Uber Technologies (California, United States), Urban Aeronautics (Yavne, Israel), Volcopter GmbH (Bruchsal, Germany), Moller International (California, United States).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, Flying Cars market size is projected to reach USD 1533471.44 million in 2040 at a CAGR of 58.1%. Flying Cars Market was stood at USD 55.00 million in 2021. The surging demand for low-emission supercars will have an excellent impact on the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 has severely affected the global market owing to the imposition of lockdown, halt on manufacturing, and travel restrictions by the governments. The automotive and transportation industry experienced a massive blow, causing revenue reduction for the flying cars. Moreover, the break on cross-border trades and import activities by regulatory authorities will further impede the development of the market. Besides, the work-from-culture and remote working policies will reduce the utilization of cars, thus limiting the growth of the market. In addition, the second wave of coronavirus will significantly diminish the development of this industry.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/flying-cars-market-105378





The Military Segment to Dominate the Market



Based on the product type, the market is classified into flying cars and passenger drones. The passenger drones are expected to hold the largest share. Passenger drones are also called passenger unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The rapid advancement of aerial unmanned technology will boost the segment’s growth.

Based on the application type, the market is divided into military, commercial, and civil. The military segment holds a major share in the global market.

Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/flying-cars-market-105378





Increasing Traffic Congestion to Support Market Growth

Road and track limitations impact the most prevalent and commonly used land transportation network, namely road and rail transportation, resulting in a lack of controllability and traffic congestion, especially in urban areas. Water transportation (such as sea and inland water transportation) is also mostly used for long-distance freight transport due to its low costs, but it is also used for short-distance freight transport.

The HAS (High Altitude Space) transportation system, or air transportation system, is typically used for foreign or long-distance transportation of people or cargo, but the cost is prohibitively high for urban applications. As a result, only the underground, land, and near ground space (NGS) modes of transportation are suitable for urban environments. The introduction of flying cars in the coming years is expected to pique the interest of the urban population and generate significant demand on the global market.





Quick Buy - Flying Cars Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105378





Presence of Major Companies to Incite Development in North America

The market size in North America stood at USD 27.63 million in 2021. The growth is attributed to the growing demand for flying cars in the US and Canada. The rapid innovations in automotive technologies will enable the speedy expansion of the market in the region. The existing companies such as Joby Aviation, Boeing, and Workhorse will further elevate the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, Canada and Mexico are also likely to adopt flying cars in the forthcoming years. As the U.S. Department of Transportation prepares to approve these cars by conventional commercial air carriers.

AeroMobil to Dominate the Market

AeroMobil Company is holding the largest flying cars market share during the forecast period. The company has been in the forefront by pioneering engineering and designing for the mobility industry. The company is focused on producing testing of new generation flying car prototypes. The company recently launched the latest version of AeroMobil, which is due in 2023.





A list of renowned manufacturers presents in the global market:

AeroMobil (Slovakia)

Boeing (Illinois, United States)

Joby Aviation (California, United States)

Airbus (Leiden, Netherlands)

PAL-V International B.V. (Netherlands)

Samson Motorworks (Oregon, United States)

Cartivator (Tokyo, Japan)

Uber Technologies (California, United States)

Urban Aeronautics (Yavne, Israel)

Volcopter GmbH (Bruchsal, Germany)

Moller International (California, United States)





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/flying-cars-market-105378





Global Flying Cars Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Flying Cars

Passenger Drones

By Application Type:

Military

Commercial

Civil

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/flying-cars-market-105378





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Automotive Sensors Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Sensor Type (Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Speed Sensor, Position Sensor, Others), By Application Type (Powertrain, Chassis, Exhaust, ADAS, Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Automotive Camera Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application Type (Park Assist System, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Sign Assistance, Blind Spot Detection, Intelligent Headlight Control and Others), By Technology Type (Stereo and Monocular), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027

Automotive Radar Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Range (Short-Range, Medium-Range, Long-Range), By Application (Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning System, Blind Spot Detection, Intelligent Parking Assistance), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Vehicle Telematics Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology Type (Embedded, Tethered, and Integrated), By Sales Type (OEM and Aftermarket), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027

Drive by Wire Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application Type (Throttle by Wire, Steer by Wire, Shift by Wire, Brake by Wire and Park by Wire), By Component Type (Electronic Control Unit, Actuator, Electronic Throttle Control Module, Electronic Transmission Control Unit), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.