Global IVF Services Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The IVF Services Market 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘IVF Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global IVF services market is expected to grow from $12.92 billion in 2020 to $14.34 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $22.86 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%. The rising infertility rate contributed to the growth of the in vitro fertilization (IVF) services market.

The IVF services market consists of sales of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide these services. IVF is one of the more widely known types of assisted reproductive technology used to address infertility. IVF is a process of fertilization where an egg is combined with sperm outside the body, in vitro ("in glass"). Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global IVF Services Market

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is the latest technique increasingly used for improving IVF success rate in patients with recurrent implantation failures. PRP is used alongside fertility treatments like IVF to improve the egg quality, uterine lining thickness and endometrial receptivity, and the treatment is primarily for the recurrent implantation failure over multiple IVF cycles. According to an article published by the Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics, women treated with PRP experienced a significant improvement in Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH), Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) and Antral Follicle Count (AFC) and help improve fertility.

Global IVF Services Market Segments:

The global IVF services market is further segmented based on cycle type, service provider, end user and geography.

By Cycle Type: Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-donor), Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-donor), Donor Egg IVF Cycles

By Service Provider: Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, Clinical Research Institutes

By End User: Fertility Clinics, Hospitals & Other Settings

By Geography: The global IVF services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global IVF Services Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ivf-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

IVF Services Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides IVF services global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global IVF services market, IVF services global market share, IVF services global market players, IVF services global market segments and geographies, IVF services global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The IVF services global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read IVF Services Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

IVF Services Market Organizations Covered: Ambroise Par Group, amedes MVZ Köln GmbH, AMP Center St Roch, AVA Clinic Scanfert, Bangkok IVF center, Betamedics, Bloom Fertility and Healthcare

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the IVF Services Global Market Report 2021:

