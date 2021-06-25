Government Initiatives To Make Housing Affordable Drives The Cement And Concrete Products Market

Cement And Concrete Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Cement And Concrete Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Governments globally launched initiatives to provide funds and subsidies to make housing affordable, especially for low-income families, which drove the demand for cement and concrete. These subsidies allowed customers to borrow money at low interest rates to invest in new houses. The government of Australia, for example, provides a grant of $15,000 through the ‘First Home Owners Grant’ scheme for purchase or construction of homes by first time buyers. The Indian government launched the “Housing for All by 2022” mission which provides grants for slum rehabilitation and construction of new houses. Such government initiatives encouraged people to construct new houses and drive growth in the housing market increasing the demand for cement in the historic period.

TBRC’s cement and concrete products market report is segmented by type into cement, ready-mix concrete, concrete pipe, brick, and block, other concrete products, by product into rapid hardening cement, low heat cement, white cement, hydrophobic cement, others (colored cement, portland pozzolana cement), by application into residential and non-residential.

Read More On The Global Cement And Concrete Products Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cement-and-concrete-products-global-market-report

The global cement and concrete products market is expected to grow from $333.26 billion in 2020 to $365.58 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The cement market and concrete market size is expected to reach $481.23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The major players covered in the global cement and concrete products market are LafargeHolcim Ltd, China National Building Material Company Limited, Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, CRH Plc, HeidelbergCement AG.

The cement and concrete products market consists of sales of cement and concrete products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture cement and concrete products such as concrete pipes, bricks, and paving blocks. The cement and concrete products manufacturing industry includes establishments engaged in manufacturing Portland cement, natural cement, masonry cement, pozzolanic cement, ready-mix concrete, concrete blocks, bricks, and pipes and related products.

Cement And Concrete Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cement and concrete products market overview, forecast cement and concrete products market size and growth for the whole market, cement and concrete products market segments, and geographies, cement and concrete products market trends, cement and concrete products market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Cement And Concrete Products Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3529&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Metal And Mineral Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-and-mineral-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery)

Metal Valve Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-and-mineral-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery)

Mineral Products Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mineral-products-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery)

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/