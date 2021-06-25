GlobalFoundries Expands Manufacturing To Singapore In An Attempt To Tackle The Global Semiconductor Chips Shortage

Semiconductor And Other Electronic Component Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In June 2021, semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries made an announcement to invest more than $4 billion to build a new fabrication plant in Singapore in an attempt to address the global microchip shortage. The new plant will produce 450,000 wafers yearly, increasing GlobalFoundries’ overall production to nearly 1.5 million (300-mm) wafers per year in Singapore. The construction of this plant has already started and it is expected to start production from 2023. It will be one of the most advanced facilities in the country, and will produce radio frequency, analog power and non-volatile memory products. GlobalFoundries plans to develop the new facility in partnership with other investors including the Singapore Economic Development Board.

The unprecedented shortage of chips globally has accentuated the importance of foundries, and huge investments are being made in new production lines and upgraded equipment. GlobalFoundries aims to capitalize on the surge in demand for semiconductor chips globally, with global semiconductor revenue revenues expected to increase more than 2 times in the next eight years.

According to The Business Research Company’s Global Market Model, the global semiconductor and other electronic component market is expected to grow from $833.58 billion in 2020 to $916.96 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global semiconductors and other electronic components market is expected to reach $1137.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Semiconductor companies across the globe are seeking to enhance their competitiveness by increasing investment in green semiconductors. The trend mainly aims to reduce the energy consumption as well as limit data usage. For instance, Samsung’s green DRAM is DDR4, which has reduced operating voltage and doubled bandwidth compared to DDR3. Samsung’s DDR4 offers 40 percent increased performance and up to 15% reduced energy consumption compared with DDR3. The Korean tech giant is also planning to develop magneto resistive random-access memory (MRAM) and phase-change memory (PRAM) as next-gen green memory solutions. Some of the major companies manufacturing green semiconductors include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation and QUALCOMM Inc.

Other major players covered in the global semiconductor and other electronic component market are Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Ltd and Micron Technology Inc.

