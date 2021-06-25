Pioneering Collaboration between Fourier Intelligence and the University Malaya Medical Centre
A collaboration between Fourier Intelligence and the University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) seeks to advance rehabilitation technology research.
We are glad to start this collaboration with UMMC’s Department of Rehabilitation and BME team as a key initiative to bridge the gap between rehabilitation therapists and biomedical engineers.”KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global rehabilitation technology organization, Fourier Intelligence is now in collaboration with the internationally recognized University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) on advancing research on rehabilitation technology to make it more clinically applicable with localization. This collaboration will further develop current solutions to be more effective and versatile within the rehabilitation technology industry.
The MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) signing event with Fourier Intelligence, held virtually on 22nd June, aligns UMMC’s mission towards driving excellence in clinical research, empowering human capital, and uplifting healthcare-related institutions. With this joint effort, more innovative solutions will be developed.
“In the last five years, rehabilitation medicine practice has heavily utilized technology as part of our clinical service. It encompasses clinical work in motor recovery neurorehabilitation, structured cognitive rehabilitation, spinal cord injury rehabilitation, innovative exercise prescription, prosthesis and orthosis prescription, gait analysis and training, and musculoskeletal treatment approaches. With this new collaboration with Fourier Intelligence, we hope to expand our capabilities and expertise in robotic rehabilitation. It can only lead us both towards a higher level of medical frontier and improve human health which is the core of our interest. Thank you to Mr. Zen Koh and Fourier Intelligence for this collaboration, as we look forward to joining a network of world-class collaborators in robotic rehabilitation and advances in robotic technology,” said Professor Nazirah Hasnan.
Signing the MOU from UMMC, Professor Nazirah Hasnan, Director of UMMC was accompanied by Associate Professor Dr. Mazlina Mazlan, Head of Department of Rehabilitation Medicine and Dr. Norhamizan Binti Hamzah, Clinical Expert and coordinator for robotic rehabilitation, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, as well as clinicians of the department, all that have delved into research regarding rehabilitative technology over the years. Attendance also included the Deputy Directors of UMMC; the Head of Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy, Governance Unit, and Legal Unit of UMMC.
From Fourier Intelligence, Owen Teoh, the General Manager, signed the document, witnessed by Sarah Lim, the Senior Manager for Clinical Application and Research. Additionally, Zen Koh, the Global Hub CEO; Zhi Kang Tai, the Business Development Director; and Hayley Lim, Asst. Business Development Director, was in attendance as well.
“We are glad to start this collaboration with UMMC’s Department of Rehabilitation and Biomedical Engineering team. This will be a key initiative to bridge the gap between rehabilitation therapists and biomedical engineers,” said Mr. Owen Teoh.
“My team and I are very excited to work alongside such an established and driven organization such as the UMMC with the development of this project,” added Mr. Zen KOH. “Implementing innovative techniques and research with our current solutions can break the boundaries of rehabilitative technology and we now find ourselves surrounded by individuals that can help actualize that vision.”
The partnership will focus on combining the ExoMotus™ X2 and ArmMotus™ M2 with FES (Functional Electrical Stimulation) technology. Ultimately, the partnership will collaborate on multi-center trials that will involve Fourier Intelligence’s extensive global network of researchers and laboratories.
About Fourier Intelligence
Fourier Intelligence is a technology-driven company, infusing creativity into exoskeleton and rehabilitation robotics development since 2015. The company's name derives from 'Fourier Transform', which is named in honour of Jean-Baptiste Joseph Fourier (Mar 21, 1768 – May 16, 1830), a French mathematician. Fourier Transform is a mathematical operation that changes the domain (x-axis) of a signal from time to frequency. Together with researchers, engineers, therapists, patients, and various strategic stakeholders, Fourier Intelligence aims to transform the industry by introducing an intuitive RehabHub™ and redefining rehabilitation and robotics solutions to enhance patients' lives.
About University Malaya Medical Centre
University of Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC), formerly known as University Hospital, is a government-funded medical institution located in the southwest corner of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It was established by Statute in September 1962 and is part of the University of Malaya. It is the largest and oldest teaching hospital in Malaysia. The UMMC is also the second largest hospital in Malaysia with 1,617 beds distributed by 44 wards throughout the medical center. Today, UMMC stands as a statutory body under the Ministry of Higher Education, Malaysia. The main objectives of UMMC are health services, learning, and research, as the primary teaching hospital for the Faculty of Medicine, University of Malaya.
