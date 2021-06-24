Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 5000 Block of Benning Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, June 21, 2021, in the 5000 Block of Benning Road, Southeast.

At approximately 12:30 am, the victim and the suspect engaged in an argument at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and assaulted the victim. The suspect fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for severe injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and pictures below:

https://youtu.be/yKYum8BIhAA

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.