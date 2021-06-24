Arrest Made in an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 1100 Block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 11:05 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was inside her vehicle, while it was parked at the listed location. The suspect attempted to take the victim’s vehicle but was unsuccessful. The suspect fled the scene.

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 21 year-old Javonee Jackson, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.