Thrive-WiSE Brings to you Q2 Micro Conference - A Global Conference for Women+ in Science & Engineering
Thrive-WiSE presents Micro Conference 2021, a one-day technical & cultural conference for women+ engineers, technologists, technical leadership & their allies.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrive-WiSE presents Q2 Micro Conference 2021, a one-day technical and cultural conference for women+ engineers, technologists, and technical leadership and their allies, organized by women engineers and technologists at Thrive-WiSE.
Based on the overwhelming success of last year’s virtual event, this year’s event will be entirely virtual and scheduled into convenient morning (FREE) and afternoon (PAID) sessions to maximize your opportunities to participate.
Each event consists of a morning session with world-renowned keynote speakers and afternoon sessions geared specifically for engineers and product/project/program managers, with an eye toward women in technical leadership roles.
In its 7th year, with 1000+ attendees from over 16 countries, Micro Conference attracts the best and brightest women in technology from around the world, and their allies, to attend.
When: June 30th, 2021
Where: A *virtual* environment
Details: https://www.thrive-wise.org/micro-conference-2021/
