OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR NEWS RELEASE: Hawai‘i bound domestic travelers fully vaccinated in U.S., to bypass testing/quarantine starting July 8

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige announced that effective July 8, the State of Hawai‘i will eliminate its pre-travel testing/quarantine requirement for domestic travelers to Hawai‘i who have been fully vaccinated in the United States.

Travelers to Hawai‘i must upload their CDC issued vaccination record card to the state’s Safe Travels Program website and have that card with them upon arrival in the State of Hawai‘i.

The 60% vaccination rate also means that effective July 8, social gatherings are expanded to 25 people indoors and 75 people outdoors. Also, restaurants may increase capacity to 75% – with maximum group sizes of 25 indoors and 75 outdoors, starting July 8.

“We anticipate that on or about July 8, Hawai‘i will have achieved a 60% vaccination rate. Our residents have sacrificed and worked hard to get to this point, but we still have more to do. Please get vaccinated to protect yourselves and your loved ones. We are close to achieving a 70% vaccination rate, at which point all restrictions will end and we can return to the lives we remember,” said Gov. Ige.

Mayor Derek Kawakami, Kaua‘i County:

“We are pleased to see continued progress in our statewide vaccination rates and support Governor Ige’s announcement to further loosen restrictions on July 8. On Kaua‘i, we will follow suit and move to Tier 5 of our Kaua‘i Tier Chart on July 8, which will allow businesses, such as restaurants, to operate at 75 % capacity with social gathering limits increased to 25 indoors and 75 outdoors. With news of the Delta variant spreading in our state it is clear that the threat of COVID is not over, but we now have the tools we need to protect ourselves and others. Please continue to be responsible in wearing masks and keeping your distance while in crowded spaces and get vaccinated if you are able.”

Mayor Rick Blangiardi, City & County of Honolulu:

“The commitment of our residents to protect themselves and others will get us to 60%, a huge step ahead for O‘ahu’s economic recovery and the health of our communities,” said Mayor Blangiardi. “Our next goal is 70%, it’s achievable and it will mean little to no restrictions on operations in the City and County of Honolulu. Let’s get there sooner rather than later by urging all our friends, relatives, neighbors, and coworkers to get vaccinated now.”

Mayor Michael Victorino, Maui County:

“I want to thank Gov. Ige for taking this next step toward normalcy. I also want to thank the people of Maui County for helping Hawaiʻi to reach the 60% milestone for full vaccinations. We hope this serves as an incentive to the unvaccinated to get the shot to protect themselves, their loved ones and the rest of our community.”

Mayor Mitch Roth, County of Hawai‘i:

“We’re glad to have worked with the governor and other mayors to define a specific date for the transitioning of statewide COVID restrictions. By setting clear dates, we will be able to allow our overseas ʻohana to better plan their trips while allowing our businesses, families, and sports leagues to better prepare for the road to recovery that lies ahead.”

Gov. Ige also announced that statewide vaccination goals will not affect the counties’ policies regarding structured events, weddings, etc. This applies only to travel, social gatherings, and restaurants.

When the state achieves a 70% vaccination rate, all restrictions terminate. Social gatherings will no longer be restricted, and restaurants will continue to be regulated in the normal course by the Department of Health, which may establish new, permanent rules in light of the pandemic.

