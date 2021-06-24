Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,569 in the last 365 days.

SIGNED! Bill to Restore Community Pillars Power the Colorado Comeback Becomes Law

DENVER, CO – Today, the governor signed a bill into law that will create a framework carefully designed to absorb federal stimulus funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and help power the Colorado Comeback for years to come. 

SB21-289, sponsored by Senator Dominick Moreno, creates the Revenue Loss Restoration Cash Fund, which will receive $1 billion in federal funding and could support a number of critical needs across Colorado, including  K-12 education, housing, asset maintenance, seniors, criminal justice, state parks, agriculture, and transportation infrastructure in the 2022 legislative session. Overall, this legislation works to fortify the state budget and maintain fiscal integrity as Colorado’s Comeback continues.

“A major lesson learned over the last year has been how dynamic the state economy can be, and how strategically our recovery efforts must be crafted. Careful planning, creative investments, and fiscal responsibility got us to where we are today, and we must continue these efforts to ensure long-term prosperity for Colorado,” said Senator Dominick Moreno (D-Commerce City)“As state legislators, we are incredibly grateful for this infusion of federal funds, and this law will help provide a pathway for a sustained and lasting recovery that incorporates stakeholder input and outreach to every corner of the state.”

Overall, this legislation works to fortify the state budget and maintain fiscal integrity as Colorado’s Comeback continues. 

You just read:

SIGNED! Bill to Restore Community Pillars Power the Colorado Comeback Becomes Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.