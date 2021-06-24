SIGNED! Bill to Restore Community Pillars Power the Colorado Comeback Becomes Law

DENVER, CO – Today, the governor signed a bill into law that will create a framework carefully designed to absorb federal stimulus funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and help power the Colorado Comeback for years to come.

SB21-289, sponsored by Senator Dominick Moreno, creates the Revenue Loss Restoration Cash Fund, which will receive $1 billion in federal funding and could support a number of critical needs across Colorado, including K-12 education, housing, asset maintenance, seniors, criminal justice, state parks, agriculture, and transportation infrastructure in the 2022 legislative session. Overall, this legislation works to fortify the state budget and maintain fiscal integrity as Colorado’s Comeback continues.

“A major lesson learned over the last year has been how dynamic the state economy can be, and how strategically our recovery efforts must be crafted. Careful planning, creative investments, and fiscal responsibility got us to where we are today, and we must continue these efforts to ensure long-term prosperity for Colorado,” said Senator Dominick Moreno (D-Commerce City). “As state legislators, we are incredibly grateful for this infusion of federal funds, and this law will help provide a pathway for a sustained and lasting recovery that incorporates stakeholder input and outreach to every corner of the state.”

