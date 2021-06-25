Glitchia Global Institute Certification in Pakistan announces partnership with BeVeg.
Gitchia enrolls in the accredited BeVeg vegan program and is now authorized by BeVeg International as a certification body for vegan certification in Pakistan.ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GITCHIA is the world’s leading provider of independent assessment services including certification, validation, verification and training across a broad spectrum of standards, directives and schemes.
They have worked in many of the most demanding and secure environments in the world, GITCHIA Institute of Global Certification is part of GITCHIA Group offering more than 100 Standard certification and more than 500 professional training in 17 technical sectors.
Protecting the consumer is the primary goal of BeVeg.
The Beveg vegan certification, born in the United States, was created from the need to define a global vegan standard that ensures and provides the consumer with the confidence necessary to buy and consume products bearing the BeVeg seal of approval without worries.
BeVeg is the only vegan accreditation developed by attorneys, and the first vegan certification body to be certified under ISO 17065 accreditation, making it an internationally certified vegan program and a global conformity assessment program.
BeVeg demands research, inspection, verification, animal DNA lab analysis, and global supply chain accountability that meets the set out published vegan standard.
