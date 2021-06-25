Glitchia Global Institute Certification in Pakistan announces partnership with BeVeg.

Gitchia enrolls in the accredited BeVeg vegan program and is now authorized by BeVeg International as a certification body for vegan certification in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GITCHIA is the world’s leading provider of independent assessment services including certification, validation, verification and training across a broad spectrum of standards, directives and schemes.

They have worked in many of the most demanding and secure environments in the world, GITCHIA Institute of Global Certification is part of GITCHIA Group offering more than 100 Standard certification and more than 500 professional training in 17 technical sectors.

Protecting the consumer is the primary goal of BeVeg.

The Beveg vegan certification, born in the United States, was created from the need to define a global vegan standard that ensures and provides the consumer with the confidence necessary to buy and consume products bearing the BeVeg seal of approval without worries.

BeVeg is the only vegan accreditation developed by attorneys, and the first vegan certification body to be certified under ISO 17065 accreditation, making it an internationally certified vegan program and a global conformity assessment program.

BeVeg demands research, inspection, verification, animal DNA lab analysis, and global supply chain accountability that meets the set out published vegan standard.

About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

Do you have a vegan product? Make your vegan claim official at

