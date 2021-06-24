Masonite International Corporation establishing operations in York County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Masonite International Corporation (Masonite) (NYSE: DOOR), a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors, today announced plans to establish operations in York County. The new facility will create more than 220 new jobs and service the company’s customers in North America.

Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products for the residential and commercial construction markets. Masonite currently serves approximately 7,600 customers in 60 countries.

Located at 160 Steele Point Drive in Fort Mill, the new Masonite facility will manufacture doors for the North American residential market. This will allow the company to better serve its customers by expanding capacity.

The new facility is expected to be operational in early 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Masonite team should visit the company's careers webpage.

QUOTES

“We’re excited about this opportunity to better serve our customers by expanding our capacity with an additional facility in the Southeast. The new plant’s location is ideally suited from a logistics standpoint to service some of our strongest markets. Leveraging state-of-the-art equipment and our Mvantage operating system, our Fort Mill facility will be a safe and efficient addition to our manufacturing network.” -Masonite President and CEO Howard Heckes

“Masonite’s investment is a significant commitment to South Carolina and our people. The more than 220 jobs created in Fort Mill will make a difference in the lives of South Carolinians, and we look forward to seeing the impact it will have on this community for years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s manufacturing sector continues to thrive, attracting businesses like Masonite. I applaud this global company on their investment and look forward to watching them succeed within our borders.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“On behalf of York County, we welcome Masonite and join in their excitement as they establish operations here. It is refreshing to continue to see manufacturers like Masonite to better able serve their customers in the Southeast by choosing York County's prime location. We appreciate the significant jobs and opportunity it will bring to our community." -York County Council Chairwoman Christi Cox