TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, June 24-30, 2021

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Interchange Improvements at I-24 and Hickory Hollow Parkway • Sunday 6/27 thru Wednesday 6/30, 8PM-5AM, There will be temporary, intermittent closures of I-24 in both directions, from Bell Road (Exit 59) to Old Hickory Boulevard (Exit 62), for placing a bridge containment system. Two lanes will remain open in each direction at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Retracing of Pavement Markings on I-24 • Nightly, 8PM-6AM, There will be moving lane closures on I-24 in both directions, between mile markers 32 and 37, for restriping operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Retracing of Pavement Markings on I-40 • Nightly, 8PM-6AM, There will be moving lane closures on I-40 in both directions, between mile markers 191 and 196 and mile markers 207 and 213, for restriping operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Bridge Repair on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River • Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-40 over the Stones River for substructure bridge repair. At least three lanes will remain open at all times. • Friday 6/25 at 8PM until Monday 6/28 at 8PM, SR 171 (Hobson Pike) will be reduced to ONE LANE over the Stones Rivers for replacement of bridge expansion devices. Traffic will be flagged.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, On-Call Concrete Repair on I-440 • Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a partial ramp closure from I-440 West to Hillsboro Road (Exit 2) for restriping operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Misc Safety Improvements at I-65 and Wedgewood Ave (Exit 81) • Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on Wedgewood Avenue at the I-65 interchange to work on underground utilities. No interstate lane closures will be needed.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Concrete Pavement and Sidewalk Repair on Murfreesboro Road (US 70S/SR 1) from Fesslers Lane to Foster Ave • Monday 6/28 thru Wednesday 6/30, 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures on Murfreesboro Road in both directions to mark locations for repair.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on US 70S (SR 1) from Old Hickory Boulevard (SR 251) to Erin Lane • Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on US 70S, between Old Hickory Boulevard and Erin Lane, for the installation of sidewalk and sod.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Widening of Clarksville Highway (US 41A/SR 112) from Ashland City Highway (SR 12) to Briley Parkway (SR 155) • Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a temporary, alternating lane closure on Clarksville Pike in both directions for grading and utility work. Traffic will be flagged. Cedar Circle will be CLOSED to all traffic for road grading. A detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing of Nolensville Road (US 41A/SR 11) including Bridge Repair • Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be temporary, alternating lane closures on Nolensville Road, between Swiss Avenue and the Williamson County line, to retrofit handicap ramps.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Signal Installation on Nolensville Road (US 41A/SR 11) from Edmondson Pike to Paragon Mills Road • Tuesday 6/29, 8PM-5AM, There will be temporary lane closures on Nolensville Road at Edmondson Pike to install new signal heads.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on Ellington Pkwy (US 31E/SR 6) from East Trinity Lane to Broadmoor Drive • Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on Ellington Parkway for pavement markings and scoring.

DAVIDSON and RUTHERFORD COUNTIES, I-24 SMART Corridor • Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane and shoulder closures on I-24 in both directions, between mile markers 53 and 80, for installation of gantry foundations and overhead sign work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction at all times.

MAURY COUNTY, Resurfacing on Saturn Parkway (SR 396) from US 31 to I-65 • Nightly, 6PM-6AM, There will be temporary lane closures on Saturn Parkway in both directions for the placement of permanent striping and snowplowable markers.

HICKMAN and HUMPHREYS COUNTIES, Resurfacing on I-40 (MM 152-160) • Nightly, 7PM-6AM, There will be lane closures on I-40 in both directions for milling and paving operations.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road • Daily, 7AM-5PM, There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grading, and paving operations and/or bridge work. Mayhew Road remains closed. • Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be temporary, short-term bridge closures for setting steel girders.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, On-Call Concrete Repairs on I-24 • Friday 6/25 at 8PM thru Monday 6/28 at 5AM, The I-24 West ramp (Exit 74B) to I-840 East will be CLOSED for concrete replacement.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Retracing of Pavement Markings on I-24 • Nightly, 8PM-6AM, There will be moving lane closures on I-24 in both directions, between miles markers 68 and 71, for restriping operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Retracing of Pavement Markings on I-840 • Nightly, 8PM-6AM, There will be moving lane closures on I-840 in both directions, from mile markers 61 and 66, for restriping operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-840 including Concrete Repair • Nightly, 7PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 in both directions, between mile markers 45 and 53, for milling and paving operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Widening of SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 (Nissan Drive) to I-840 • Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be periodic flagging operations along Jefferson Pike for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Widening of SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) from Cason Lane to I-24 • Now thru Wednesday 7/14 (continuous), All lanes of Cason Lane, north of the intersection with SR 99, will be CLOSED for storm drainage installation. A signed detour is in place.

SMITH COUNTY, SR 25 Rock Fall Mitigation • Now through September 2021, SR 25 at the SR 80 intersection is reduced to ONE LANE for a rockfall mitigation project. Traffic is being controlled by temporary traffic signal.

SUMNER COUNTY, Albert Gallatin Ave/Hatten Track Road Extension (Local Programs) • Daily, 9AM-3PM (Monday-Friday) and 6AM-6PM (Saturday-Sunday), There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 109 in both directions, between SR 25 (River Road) and Old State Hwy 109, for roadway widening activities.

SUMNER COUNTY, Gateway Drive Extension • Daily, 9AM-3:30PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 25, west of Barry Lane, for road widening activities.

SUMNER COUNTY, Misc. Safety Improvements on SR 52 • Daily, 8AM-4:30PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 52 at Corinth Road for road widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Retracing of Pavement Markings on I-40 • Nightly, 8PM-6AM, There will be moving lane closures on I-40 in both directions, between mile markers 181 and 184, for restriping operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing of I-840 from Harpeth River Bridge to Rutherford County Line • Nightly, 8PM-5AM, excluding Saturday, There will be a lane closure on I-840 in both directions, between mile markers 38 and 45, for milling and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Retracing of Pavement Markings on I-840 • Nightly, 8PM-6AM, There will be moving lane closures on I-840 in both directions, between mile markers 14 and 19 and between mile markers 24 and 33, for restriping operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Construction of SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) NW Quadrant • Now through November 2021, Old Charlotte Pike is CLOSED for the duration of the project. • Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be temporary lane closures on Mack Hatcher Parkway in both directions and Hillsboro Road northbound (where the roads intersect) for widening activities. • Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure of SR 96, between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue, for road widening activities. Traffic will be flagged.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 31 (SR 6) from Hillview Lane to Country Road • Daily, 8:30AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on US 31 in both directions for cleanup activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Widening of Franklin Road (SR 6) from Moore's Lane to Concord Road • Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be intermittent stoppages of traffic and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) on Franklin Road for various construction activities and utility work. Extended delays and lane closures are possible for Holly Tree Gap Road, Ashby Drive, Wikle Road, Longstreet Drive, West Concord, and Mountview Place traffic. • Nightly, 6PM-6AM, There will be intermittent stoppages of traffic (one direction at a time) on Franklin Road for flagging, milling, and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Widening of SR 96 from Arno Road to SR 252 (Wilson Pike) • Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic on SR 96 in both directions for utility relocations and grading work.

WILSON COUNTY, Retracing of Pavement Markings on I-40 • Nightly, 8PM-6AM, There will be moving lane closures on I-40 in both directions, between mile markers 222 and 225, for restriping operations.

WILSON COUNTY, Bridge Widening on SR 171 over I-40 • Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-40 in both directions, between mile markers 225 and 226, for the removal of existing bridge parapet.

WILSON COUNTY, Emergency Bridge Repair on I-40 at SR 171 (Mt Juliet Road) • Now through July 14 (continuous), There will be a lane closure on I-40 West at mile marker 226 and on Mt Juliet Road North over the interstate for emergency bridge repair.

WILSON COUNTY, Reconstruction on SR 109 from US 70 (SR 24) to the Cumberland River • Daily, 9AM-3:30PM, There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 109 for construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY, Bridge Repair on SR 266 over Jug Creek • Now through June 2021, SR 266 is reduced to one lane for bridge repair.

WILSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facility on US 70 • Daily, 8AM-3:30PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on US 70 near West Baddour Parkway for utility relocation and sidewalk construction.

>>>Maintenance & Utilities<<<

DAVIDSON COUNTY • Thursday 6/24, 8PM-5AM, The I-40 East on-ramp and shoulder will be CLOSED at Old Hickory Boulevard (Exit 199) for milling and paving operations. • Sunday 6/27, 6AM-8AM, NES will have rolling roadblocks on I-40 West at Donelson Pike (Exit 216) to install a new circuit. o LOOK AHEAD: Sunday 7/11, 6AM-8AM, NES will have rolling roadblocks on I-40 East at Donelson Pike (Exit 216) to remove old circuit. • Thursday 6/24, 9AM-3PM, There will be intermittent lane and shoulder closures on I-440 in both directions, between mile markers 0 and 7, for slope mowing. • Thursday 6/24, 9AM-2PM, There will be a lane and shoulder closure on Highway 100 westbound, from Cheek Road to Alton Road, for the replacement of four utility poles. • Thursday 6/24, 9AM-3PM, There will be alternating lane closures on SR 106 (Hillsboro Pike) in both directions, from Abbot Martin Road to Glen Echo Road, for the storm drain installation and bus lane construction. • Thursday 6/24, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane and shoulder closure on Hillsboro Pike eastbound, from Standford Drive to Hemingway Drive, for the utility pole installation and setting. • Thursday 6/24, 9AM-3PM and 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane and shoulder closure on SR 11 (Nolensville Pike) in both directions, from Welch Road to LaFayette Street, for the installation of curbs, ramps, and other pedestrian-related construction. • Thursday 6/24, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane and shoulder closures on SR 155 (Briley Parkway) westbound, from Brick Church Pike to Whites Creek Pike, for milling and paving operations. • Thursday 6/24, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane and shoulder closures on SR 24 (Lebanon Pike) in both directions, from Central Pike to Bonnaspring Drive, for milling and paving operations. • Thursday 6/24, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane and shoulder closures on SR 24 (Lebanon Pike) westbound, from Wilowen Drive to Clovernook Drive, for utility pole replacement and wire removal. • Thursday 6/24, 9AM-2PM, There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures on SR 24 (Lebanon Pike) eastbound, from River Road to Davidson Drive, for installation of storm water pipe and structures. • Thursday 6/24, 6:30AM-5:30PM, There will be a lane and shoulder closure of SR 251 (Old Hickory Boulevard) northbound at Summit Oaks Drive for right-of-way, extension, and paving operations. • Monday 6/28, 9AM-3PM, There will be intermittent lane and shoulder closures on SR 6 (Gallatin Road) southbound, from Liberty Lane to Conference Drive, for milling and paving operations. • Thursday 6/24, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane and shoulder closures on US 41 (Murfreesboro Pike) eastbound, between Parris Ave and Fesslers Lane, for utility work.

DICKSON COUNTY • Saturday 6/26, 7AM-12PM, There will be a lane closure on I-40 West, between mile markers 182 and 183, for slope mowing the median.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY • Monday 6/28, 6PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-40 East at mile marker 139 for milling and paving operations.

SUMNER COUNTY • Now through August 2021, Monday-Wednesday, 6AM-6PM, There will be a lane closure and traffic shift on SR 6 (US 31/Gallatin Pike) near Bentley Circle for sewer work by Gallatin Public Works.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY • Thursday 6/24, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures on SR 6 (Columbia Pike), between Thompson Station Road and Critz Lane, in order to add deceleration and turn lanes.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

