Hoyer, Jeffries Statement Following Subcommittee Passage of Legislative Branch Appropriations Legislation

"We join in thanking Chairman Tim Ryan and Members of the Appropriations Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch for the successful markup today of critical legislation that funds the Legislative Branch and allows Congress to get our work done. Specifically, we are glad to see this legislation reflects our calls for a long-overdue funding increase for House Member offices, Committees, and Leadership offices. The Fiscal Year 2022 Legislative Branch Appropriations legislation includes a 21% increase in Member’s Representational Allowances, which will allow Member offices to increase salaries for Congressional staff. Too often, the House of Representatives is unable to compete with the private sector for top talent, creating a ‘brain drain’ that hinders our service to the American people. From assisting with federal resources to strengthening everyday Americans’ voices in our government, the quality of services Members of Congress provide are directly tied to the quality of our staff in our districts and in DC. We are grateful to Chairwoman DeLauro and Chairman Ryan for their support of this transformational undertaking, along with Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, who has been an important advocate for highlighting the urgent need to increase staff pay and ensure Congressional staff reflect the diversity of the people they serve.

"Now that this legislation has been marked up, we look forward to seeing it come to the Floor along with other appropriation bills this summer so the House can again do its job For the People by working responsibly to fund government and prevent a shutdown."