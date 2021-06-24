Sign Up Today for This Summer’s Free Youth Classes at Owl Brook Hunter Education Center

CONTACT: Tom Flynn: 603-536-3954 Eric Geib: 603-536-1290 June 24, 2021

Holderness, NH – If your kids are looking forward to some excitement this summer, registration is now open for the free youth day program, Exploring the Outdoors, being held this summer at Owl Brook Hunter Education Center, 387 Perch Pond Road in Holderness. This program gives boys and girls ages 10-15 the opportunity to learn about New Hampshire’s wildlife and its identification, habitat, and “signs” such as tracks and scat. Students will spend a short orientation period in the classroom and the rest of the day exploring Owl Brook’s diverse habitat—and the wildlife that make their home there.

Pre-registration is required and conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Space is limited; to ensure safety and social distancing, enrollment is capped at 12 participants per day so be sure to register early. Registration is simple, visit www.wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/owl-brook.html and click on “youth hunting skills” to select the session you would like to attend.

Day programs will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning July 13 and ending August 5. Tuesdays will be for youth age 10-12, and Thursdays will be for youth age 13-15.

Check out all the action by viewing a three-minute video about the youth day programs at Owl Brook at www.huntnh.com/hunting/owl-brook.html.

Participants may register for only one session to be sure that all interested youth have an opportunity to attend. Kids should arrive prepared with a bag lunch, water bottle, sturdy footwear, sunscreen, insect repellent, and any required medications—all to be carried in a backpack throughout the day. Please download all required forms and return them prior to attending. Forms are available on the event registration page and can be mailed to Owl Brook Hunter Education Center, 387 Perch Pond Rd., Holderness, NH, 03254 or emailed to Eric.Geib@wildlife.nh.gov.

Course Schedule:

Week 1: Exploring the Outdoors (9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.) Tuesday, July 13 (10-12 year olds) Thursday, July 15 (13-15 year olds)

Week 2: Exploring the Outdoors (9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.) Tuesday, July 20 (10-12 year olds) Thursday, July 22 (13-15 year olds)

Week 3: Exploring the Outdoors (9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.) Tuesday, July 27 (10-12 year olds) Thursday, July 29 (13-15 year olds)

Week 4: Exploring the Outdoors (9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.) Tuesday, August 3 (10-12 year olds) Thursday, August 5 (13-15 year olds)

“New Hampshire is still a relatively rural state, but fewer young people are taking advantage of outdoor opportunities,” said Tom Flynn, Program Manager at Owl Brook. “The Owl Brook Hunter Education Center is here to inspire youth to become involved in the outdoors. These free, educational summer workshops are a fun way to help kids discover what wildlife is all about in the Granite State.”

The mission of the Owl Brook Hunter Education Center is to educate individuals in the knowledge, skills, and behaviors needed to become safe and responsible hunters, trappers and stewards of the state’s natural resources. Its facilities include shooting ranges, classroom space, and interpretive trails. To learn more about Owl Brook, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/owl-brook.html.

Activities at the Owl Brook Hunter Education Center are made possible by Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration funds.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s fish, wildlife, and marine resources and their habitats. Visit www.huntnh.com.