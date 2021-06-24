» News » 2021 » Lewis and Clark State Park hosts public informatio...

Lewis and Clark State Park hosts public information meeting July 9

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 24, 2021 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Lewis and Clark State Park on Friday, July 9. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Open Shelter.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the park and its operations. Representatives from the park will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Lewis and Clark State Park is located at 801 Lake Crest Blvd, Rushville. For more information about the event, call the park office at 816-579-5564.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

