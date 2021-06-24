» News » 2021 » Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park celebrate...

Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park celebrates July Fourth weekend with a variety of programs

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 25, 2021 – Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park invites the public to participate in a weekend filled with a variety of interpretive programs.

10 a.m. Saturday, July 3: Birds of a Feather Namaste Together

The early bird gets the worm. Seize the day and join park staff and other early birds to stretch and wriggle those limbs. Participants should meet at Monument Field.

4 p.m. Saturday, July 3: World Bird Sanctuary with Raptor Awareness

Join the park staff in welcoming the World Bird Sanctuary to the park. World Bird Sanctuary will provide a Raptor Awareness program with live birds of prey. The program will be held in Monument Field from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring either a blanket to sit on or lawn chairs.

10 a.m. Sunday, July 4: Haiku and Explore

Time to get crafty, let nature inspire you, and try to haiku. Participants should meet at the Visitor Center.

2 p.m. Sunday, July 4: Big Babler Splash Out

Join park staff for a water-filled afternoon of fun with water “balloons,” super-soakers, sprinklers and more. Participants should wear clothes to get wet and meet at the Guy Park Drive Trailhead.

10 a.m. Monday, July 5: Purr-fect Felines

Join park staff for a pouncing good time and learn about Missouri’s native cats. Participants should meet at the Visitor Center.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park is located at 800 Guy Park Drive in Wildwood, west of St. Louis. For more information about the programs, please contact Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park at 636-458-3813.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

