DLT Warns Rhode Islanders of Professional Regulation Phishing Emails

CRANSTON, R.I. - The Department of Labor and Training (DLT) is alerting Rhode Islanders of a phishing email scam regarding professional licenses. The phishing email, which does not come from a DLT email address, asks recipients to verify their license information on a fraudulent website. If you receive an email regarding professional license verification, it is not a legitimate correspondence from DLT, and you are advised to delete it immediately. Do not click any links or provide any personal information.

DLT reminds all Rhode Islanders to exercise caution when providing personal information online. Take the following measures to protect yourself:

• Never share sensitive information, such as your SSN or banking information, via email or social media. • If you receive an email that seems to originate from DLT, ensure it is from a dlt.ri.gov email address before responding or clicking any links. • Only fill out forms related to DLT services on secure government (.gov) websites. • When in doubt, check the DLT website for up-to-date, accurate information. • If you visited a fraudulent website and believe that your personal information may be at risk, visit identitytheft.gov.

More information on identifying and protecting yourself against phishing attacks is available on the FTC website and the FBI website.

