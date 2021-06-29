AnalyticsIQ Names Branton New Leader of Advanced TV Strategy
Allison Branton to Spearhead Strategic, Data-Driven Partnerships Across Linear, OTT, and CTV Space
No other marketing data company combines cognitive psychology and data science to create audiences as rich, detailed, and predictive as AnalyticsIQ.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnalyticsIQ, a leading marketing and analytics data innovator, is excited to announce that Allison Branton has joined the company as the Head of Advanced TV, responsible for leading all strategic partnerships in order to deliver data-driven linear, OTT, and CTV targeting and measurement solutions.
— Allison Branton, Head of Advanced TV
An accomplished marketing leader, Branton brings with her nearly two decades of experience in the advertising and data industry. Having held key leadership roles on several sides of the table, including agency, brand and solution provider, Branton’s incredibly unique perspective positions her perfectly to help both media companies and brands achieve their advanced TV goals. Not only has she built and led media buying teams, but she has previously helped organizations like Google, Snap, Discovery and Amazon drive forward their data-driven TV and digital video strategies.
“Today’s TV industry is hungrier than ever to infuse fresh, cutting edge data into every step of the process - from planning to buying to measurement,” states Branton. "That's why I'm thrilled to join the AnalyticsIQ team. No other marketing data company combines cognitive psychology and data science to create audiences as rich, detailed, and predictive as AnalyticsIQ. I look forward to helping our current and future partners unleash the power of our data to achieve their advanced TV advertising goals.”
Prior to joining AnalyticsIQ, Branton was responsible for leading traditional and digital media buying teams, implementing attribution strategies, and managing multi-million dollar sales budgets. Her accolades include multiple, consecutive annual sales awards for consistent quota exceeding performance.
“Allison has an incredible track record of building and nurturing true partnerships across the advanced TV space,” shares Anna Brantley, CRO of AnalyticsIQ. “Her keen business sense coupled with her TV, digital and media expertise has proven to be a magic combination which enables clients to achieve their cutting-edge business goals and deliver on unique use cases,” adds Brantley.
To connect with the AnalyticsIQ team and learn more about the company’s advanced TV data, measurement and data linkage strategy, visit https://analytics-iq.com/who-we-help-media/.
About AnalyticsIQ
AnalyticsIQ is a leading predictive analytics and consumer and business marketing data innovator. We are the first data company to consistently blend cognitive psychology with sophisticated data science to help marketers understand how and why consumers make decisions. Our accurate and comprehensive PeopleCore consumer database provides unrivaled insights to advertisers, agencies and technology providers.
For B2B marketers, the BusinessCore database delivers rich insights on both businesses and individual professionals. With connectivity to our PeopleCore database, AnalyticsIQ provides the unique ability to connect individual consumer marketing attributes to professional insights. Our data helps brands fuel personalized experiences across channels including direct mail, email, online, mobile and TV. Headquartered in Atlanta and recently named one of Georgia’s Top 10 most innovative companies, AnalyticsIQ’s team of data analysts, scientists, and cognitive psychologists have over 100 years of collective analytical experience and expertise. For more information, visit www.analytics-iq.com and follow us on Twitter @AnalyticsIQ.
Travis Meeks
AnalyticsIQ
+1 888-612-4309
email us here