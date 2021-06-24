Bridge Replacement Scheduled on US 67 North of Naples

The US 67 bridge at Jennings Slough north of Naples will be replaced during the two years according to plans approved in June by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“We will be widening the bridge and approaches from the current 26 feet to 44 feet, which will allow for two 12-foot traffic lanes with 10-foot shoulders on each side,” said Paul Wong, area engineer for TxDOT in Texarkana. “During construction, traffic will be restricted to one lane for both directions. An automated signal light will be used at each end of the project to allow only one direction at a time through the work zone.”

Hodges and Son Construction Company of Omaha, TX was awarded the contract for the project with a bid of $6.0 million.

Work on the project should begin in August of this year and take about two years to complete, Wong said.