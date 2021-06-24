Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,566 in the last 365 days.

Bridge Replacement Scheduled on US 67 North of Naples

The US 67 bridge at Jennings Slough north of Naples will be replaced during the two years according to plans approved in June by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“We will be widening the bridge and approaches from the current 26 feet to 44 feet, which will allow for two 12-foot traffic lanes with 10-foot shoulders on each side,” said Paul Wong, area engineer for TxDOT in Texarkana. “During construction, traffic will be restricted to one lane for both directions. An automated signal light will be used at each end of the project to allow only one direction at a time through the work zone.”

Hodges and Son Construction Company of Omaha, TX was awarded the contract for the project with a bid of $6.0 million.

Work on the project should begin in August of this year and take about two years to complete, Wong said.

You just read:

Bridge Replacement Scheduled on US 67 North of Naples

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.