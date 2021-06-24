Special Q & A Event With Award-Winning #1 International Bestselling Certified Professional Ghostwriter Joshua Lisec
Q & A with Ohio Native Joshua Lisec, the world’s only award-winning, celebrity-recommended, #1 international bestselling Certified Professional Ghostwriter.AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Come join us on Zoom for Q & A with Ohio Native - Joshua Lisec, the world’s only award-winning, celebrity-recommended, #1 international bestselling Certified Professional Ghostwriter.
Joshua has ghostwritten 60 full-length books and has copywritten thousands of articles, emails, proposals, and sales pages for clients in over 100 industries.
Joshua is the creator of the bestselling The Best Way courses, including The Best Way To Say It, used by thousands worldwide to improve their persuasive writing skills. He is also a TEDx Speaker and co-creator of The 80/20 Fiction System with Adam Lane Smith.
For more information and rsvp: www.meetup.com/thewritersgroup
Free call for aspiring authors: https://entrepreneurswordsmith.com/book
New novel: https://amzn.to/2T33FTh
Writing courses: https://gumroad.com/joshualisec
Kora Sadler
THE WRITERS GROUP
+1 234-738-0821
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn