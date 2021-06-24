Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 527 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,568 in the last 365 days.

Special Q & A Event With Award-Winning #1 International Bestselling Certified Professional Ghostwriter Joshua Lisec

Author Joshua Lisec

Q & A with Ohio Native Joshua Lisec, the world’s only award-winning, celebrity-recommended, #1 international bestselling Certified Professional Ghostwriter.

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Come join us on Zoom for Q & A with Ohio Native - Joshua Lisec, the world’s only award-winning, celebrity-recommended, #1 international bestselling Certified Professional Ghostwriter.

Joshua has ghostwritten 60 full-length books and has copywritten thousands of articles, emails, proposals, and sales pages for clients in over 100 industries.

Joshua is the creator of the bestselling The Best Way courses, including The Best Way To Say It, used by thousands worldwide to improve their persuasive writing skills. He is also a TEDx Speaker and co-creator of The 80/20 Fiction System with Adam Lane Smith.

For more information and rsvp: www.meetup.com/thewritersgroup

Free call for aspiring authors: https://entrepreneurswordsmith.com/book

New novel: https://amzn.to/2T33FTh

Writing courses: https://gumroad.com/joshualisec

Kora Sadler
THE WRITERS GROUP
+1 234-738-0821
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Special Q & A Event With Award-Winning #1 International Bestselling Certified Professional Ghostwriter Joshua Lisec

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.