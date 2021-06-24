News: Library to Celebrate Return of Visitors in July

The Library of Congress will re-open its doors to visitors with free but limited timed and ticketed entry three days a week, starting on Thursday, July 15. Guests will be able to explore the spectacular Thomas Jefferson building and several exhibits. The Library will also host its Summer Movies on the Lawn series on Thursday nights, starting July 8 and running through Aug. 5.
