CDC Extends Eviction Moratorium Through October 3

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday extended a federal ban on evictions to October 3, temporarily staving off fears for the millions of American renters who are still behind on rent payments.

The CDC said in a statement that Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency’s director, has signed a 60 day extension of the moratorium, which had expired July 31.

The order is intended to target specific areas of the country with heightened levels of community transmission (COVID-19 and the Delta Variant) , which likely would be exacerbated by mass evictions. The halt covers most of the U.S. and goes through October 3, 2021.

The CDC enacted the order last year to prevent mass evictions for individuals earning $99,000 or less per year or couples filing jointly that earned $198,000 or less per year.

Renters were also protected by a patchwork of local and state protections, many of which have since expired.

Even with the national ban, some landlords were still moving forward with evictions, spurring warnings from the Biden administration.

The ban has faced multiple legal challenges and was even temporarily overturned by a D.C. District Court judge before a panel of judges in Washington sided with the Biden administration’s appeal for it to be reenacted. Earlier this month, a coalition of real estate groups asked the Supreme Court to nix the order.

This map from the CDC shows the counties in Kansas that are showing high levels of community transmission of COVID-19. The counties in blue are not covered by the ban, but most of the counties in Kansas are covered.