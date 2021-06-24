CDC Extends Eviction Moratorium Through July 31

Jemima McEvoy Forbes

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday extended a federal ban on evictions by one month, temporarily staving off fears for the millions of American renters who are still behind on rent payments.

KEY FACTS

The CDC said in a statement that Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency’s director, has signed a one-month extension of the moratorium, which was previously set to expire June 30.

The eviction ban will last through July, the CDC said, but noted this is “intended to be the final extension of the moratorium.”

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that in addition to the moratorium extension, the White House plans to work with municipalities across the country on eviction diversion programs and public education on the availability of rental assistance.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed at a Wednesday press briefing that the Biden administration is taking “additional steps” to make sure American renters can stay in their homes, but didn’t specify exactly what.

The eviction moratorium was “always intended to be temporary,” Psaki said, emphasizing that “the president remains focused on ensuring that Americans who are struggling through no fault of their own.”

CRUCIAL QUOTE

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health,” the CDC said. “Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings—like homeless shelters—by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

BIG NUMBER

10.9 million. That’s the estimated number of renters who are not caught up with rent, according to data analyzed by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

KEY BACKGROUND

The CDC enacted the order last year to prevent mass evictions for individuals earning $99,000 or less per year or couples filing jointly that earned $198,000 or less per year.

Renters were also protected by a patchwork of local and state protections, many of which have since expired.

Even with the national ban, some landlords were still moving forward with evictions, spurring warnings from the Biden administration.

The ban has faced multiple legal challenges and was even temporarily overturned by a D.C. District Court judge before a panel of judges in Washington sided with the Biden administration’s appeal for it to be reenacted. Earlier this month, a coalition of real estate groups asked the Supreme Court to nix the order.