I-76 East Lane Closure at Night Next Week for ITS Repair in Lower Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound Interstate 76 motorists will encounter a right lane closure approaching the Belmont Avenue Interchange in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, on Tuesday, June 29, through Thursday, July 1, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow more time for travel in the work area because backups and slowdowns will occur. The contractor’s schedule is weather dependent.

This work is part of the recently completed project to install Variable Speed Limit (VSL) and Queue Detection and Warning (QDW) systems along 14 miles of Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) between King of Prussia and Philadelphia. For additional details, visit www.transform76.com.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #