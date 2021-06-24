Palmers Mill Road Reduced to Single Lane Beginning July 13 for Bridge Construction in Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – Palmers Mill Road will be reduced to a single lane with a temporary traffic signal approaching the Newtown Street Road Intersection in Marple Township, Delaware County, beginning Tuesday, July 13, through Thursday, September 30, for bridge construction under a project to replace the structure that carries Route 252 (Palmer’s Mill Road) over the Springton Reservoir in Marple and Upper Providence townships, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

The purpose of the bridge replacement is to address existing deficiencies of the Route 252 (Palmer’s Mill Road) bridge and provide increased span length to accommodate Aqua Pennsylvania’s future spillway improvement project.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County is the general contractor on the $13.3 million project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

