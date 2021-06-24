Equator Announces the Release of New Portable Fridge-Freezer

Equator Portable Fridge Freezer

The new PFF07 Portable Fridge-Freezer keeps food fresh during your summer adventures.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances proudly released its convenient PFF07 Portable Fridge-Freezer, which is perfect for families on the go this summer. The 0.7 cubic foot unit is easy to transport thanks to its two wheels and retractable handle. Plug the unit into your vehicle with the DC power connection, and you'll have precise temperature control if you need to keep your food chilled for a family barbeque or your drinks ice cold during an outdoor concert.

If you choose this unit to be a fridge or freezer, your favorite treats will stay at the perfect set temperature no matter how hot it gets outside. Equipped with a powerful compressor cooling system and a precise electronic temperature control panel, simply set the temperature using the easy-to-read digital display and never have to worry about wasted food or lukewarm drinks. This portable fridge-freezer also comes with a convenient interior light, so when you're ready to fire up the grill or share a cool treat with family and friends, you can easily see inside.

This portable fridge-freezer is incredibly eco-friendly and energy-friendly. It only takes 50W to unlock its powerful cooling capabilities, so even if you forget that it's plugged in, it will never drain your vehicle's battery. It's also equipped with voltage protection, so if for any reason the unit senses any sudden surges, it will shut down, so it will prevent the compressor from overheating. Lastly, the PFF07 not only saves energy, but it's also easy on the environment thanks to its fluoride-free insulation. Choosing a fluoride-free design helps prevent any further damage to our ozone layer.

The PFF 07 Portable Fridge-Freezer measures 12.6" x 23" x 12.8" (HxWxD) and is backed by Equator’s one-year parts and labor warranty. The rated voltage is DC 12V/24V and comes in a pristine white color. It includes a UL certified 110V adapter. There is also an optional cover for additional protection. The PFF 07 can be ordered today from Amazon, Overstock, Builder Depot, 1 Stop and Appliance Connection at an MSRP of $499 and with optional cover at $559.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers' lives.