MEVP signs its first blockchain strategic partnership with YIELDPAD

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), announced today that it has signed a strategic partnership with YIELDPAD, an innovative blockchain launchpad that offers high growth project for public investment

MEVP and YIELDPAD have been exploring a partnership since 2020 and made the decision to partner on several initiatives including co-investment and using YIELDPAD as the preferred and exclusive vehicle to raise public capital on its investments. As digital and crypto asset markets continue to rapidly institutionalize, the need for a more innovative and well connected IDO launchpad platform is becoming rapidly apparent.



About Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP)

MEVP is a Middle East-focused venture capital firm that invests in the early and growth stages of innovative companies run by talented entrepreneurs primarily, but not exclusively, in the Middle East Region.

With offices in Beirut, Dubai and Silicon Valley and more than USD 260 million in Assets Under Management, MEVP is the largest and most established VC firm in the region, with clear cross border investment appetite.

MEVP has a unique combination of backgrounds and expertise that allows it to partner with innovative entrepreneurs and help them grow and develop, especially in their early stages.

MEVP believes that today, timing is ideal to start companies in our region. The region has a young, middle-class population that is rapidly growing, disposable income is increasing due to economic growth and societies are more aligned with global culture due to higher levels of connectivity. The company seeks passionate entrepreneurs with young companies or fresh ideas that are innovative in their fields. These innovations could be in their product, service, business model, or value chain. Their differentiated and proprietary edge will allow them to build a great brand, customer loyalty, and a robust, healthy business.

For more information about MEVP, please visit http://www.mevp.com

About YIELDPAD

YIELDPAD offers exclusive IDO projects to public that are selected directly from the appraised investment pool of our strategic partners in the venture capital & private equity space.

For more information about YIELDPAD, please visit www.yieldpad.io