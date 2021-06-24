INSIDER’S GUIDE TO ADDISON KABOOM TOWN, JULY 3, 2021, ONE OF THE US TOP FIREWORKS SHOWS
How to Celebrate American Independence at one of the Country’s Top Fireworks ShowsADDISON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For more than three decades, Addison Kaboom Town!, delivered by Gopuff, has thrilled fans with its unparalleled 25-minute fireworks show choreographed to a patriotic soundtrack that is radio simulcast to hundreds of thousands of fans across the 4.4-square-mile town. The 2021 show is sure to thrill – as it’s even larger than ever before! This year, pandemic precautions necessitated some minor changes. City organizers hope to share tips to make every visit a fabulous celebration of American Independence!
HAVE A PLAN
The city-produced watch event at Addison Circle Park is a part of the tradition for some fans of Addison Kaboom Town! However, this year, a free ticketing system was used to control crowds and help fireworks fans find other ways to watch the world-class show.
“We knew the park would reach capacity very quickly,” explained Jasmine Lee, Addison’s Director of Special Events. “By using this ticketing system, we’re able to help people find other safe and enjoyable viewing options for our event. Addison Kaboom Town! is a town-wide experience.”
While general admission tickets to Addison Circle Park sold out within two hours, guaranteed park tickets are still available to those who book an Addison Kaboom Town hotel package. Packages start below $90, and include your room, six tickets to the park and a commemorative blanket.
FIND YOUR VIBE
Those seeking a more customized viewing experience can select one of the many Kaboom Town Watch Parties at Addison restaurants and businesses. With more than 180 restaurants, the Town of Addison boasts more restaurants per capita than any other city in the United States. Many of these parties will require or recommend reservations, so be sure to make your plans early.
Parties run the gamut from casual patio parties to luxe dinners, and everything in between. So whether you want to karaoke before Kabooming or relax for a live concert, Addison has something for everyone.
Beyond the watch parties, fireworks fans find every available park and parking lot in which to picnic and enjoy the Addison Airport Freedom Flyover and fireworks. If your plan includes one of these sites, arrive early to make sure you find the best viewing.
Speaking of the flyover, it’s new for 2021. The annual air show was transformed into a flyover that will cover all of Addison so that fans can spread out across town and still see the show in the skies.
KNOW YOUR TECH
While Addison Kaboom Town! fans leave the pyrotechnic science to the professionals who design and fire the show, there is lots of other tech you should know about.
Make sure you have radio access to enjoy the fabulous simulcast of the fireworks on Star 102.1 FM. If you don’t have a radio, you can use the iHeart app to hear it from your phone.
Speaking of phones – be prepared with a portable power bank. Because there are so many people live-streaming both the flyover and the fireworks, cell service can become challenging. If you can, find local wi-fi sources to broaden your reach.
And if you want to sound like a pyrotechnic engineer, the folks at the American Pyrotechnics Association have compiled a whole glossary of fireworks terms and types, so you can create your own voice-over of the amazing Addison Kaboom Town! show.
PACK YOUR KIT
Wherever you are watching Addison Kaboom Town!, there are a few items that will make a steamy July afternoon and evening more enjoyable. If you’ve forgotten anything, our friends at Gopuff deliver daily essentials instantly for a flat $1.95 delivery fee. Gopuff is offering a $25 credit for new users with the code DFW4TH25.
Our survival list includes: bottled waters or other beverages, sunscreen, bug spray, snacks, and a hand-held fan, bandanna or hat.
If you’re celebrating at Addison Circle Park, make sure you know all the rules about what you can – and cannot – bring into the park. Most importantly, coolers in the park are limited to small, personal size, and you cannot bring alcohol, although beer and wine will be available for sale. No pop-up tents or shade structures can be brought into the park. All bags at the park will be screened upon entry.
