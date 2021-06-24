Siamese Neko's Token $SIAM Surpasses the $8 million Market Cap Pointer in 72 Hours

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siamese Neko is a cross border crypto that doesn't rely on a specific currency. Its token, $SIAM, embedded on the Binance Smart Chain Network ( BSC ), is among the fastest-growing tokens.



When it was officially launched on June 4, the token reached and surpassed the $8 million market cap pointer within 72 hours. Moreover, the number of holders at that time was over 1500. And still even now, the token continues to receive massive support from the public crypto space.

Revolutionizing the Digital Payment Space

In May 2021, Siamese Neko was founded. Its idea was to exchange lifestyle products and services by using physical and virtual debit cards, irrespective of currency and place, to spend the $SIAM tokens on daily purchases. For each transaction, 5% is paid to the liquidity provider.

The token of $SIAM is the BEP20 token utilized on the Siamese platform on the BSC network. Using the Siamese Neko debit card, you can buy products and services in your daily life. The debit card converts your SIAM tokens immediately. The debit card will automatically convert your $SIAM tokens in the appropriate fiat or send $SIAM tokens directly to the wallet of the verified, established vendor.

Siamese Neko predicts that by 2025, there will be about 25 million holders of their debit card. By 2022, however, the aim is to get the number to 100,000 people.

Simplicity But With Rewards

The platform has a straightforward dashboard that you can use to see earnings, statistics, holdings, and pricing information on the token.

Just for holding the $SIAM token, Siamese Neko provides you with 2% rewards and the ease of reloading your crypto debit card balance.

The debit card provided does not limit where you decide to use the card, food, groceries, rides, and entertainment, among others. Anything you want to spend your money on, go out there and swipe that card! You can also store, buy and change the $SIAM tokens for purchases, discounts, rewards, merchandise and even incentives.

Meow-onomics

The maximum supply of the $SIAM tokens is 1 Trillion.

Live Launch Burn: 200,000,000,000(20%)

200,000,000,000(20%) Pre-Sale: 240,000,000,000(24%)

240,000,000,000(24%) General Availability: 160,000,000,000(16%)

160,000,000,000(16%) Partnerships: 100,000,000,000(10%)

100,000,000,000(10%) Marketing: 100,000,000,000(10%)

100,000,000,000(10%) Community: 30,000,000,000(3%)

30,000,000,000(3%) Developments: 70,000,000,000(7%)

70,000,000,000(7%) Daily Live Burn: 100,000,000,000(10%)

About Siamese Neko

Siamese Neko is a community-driven token, and its numbers keep rising each day. It is closely comparable to Shiba, the token that became famous due to a dog meme. Hence, Siamese Neko has taken up the nickname "Cat", arising from Siamese, a cat breed. You can buy the $SIAM tokens on Pancake Swap by connecting your wallet to the exchange. Here is a detailed tutorial from the platform on Youtube.

As for the future, based on its roadmap, Siamese Neko is expecting a listing on the Delta platform, a $50M Market Cap, CEX Listing Review, achieving 10,000 holders, among others. Be sure to check out what is coming next.

Website: https://siamese.finance/

Telegram: https://t.me/siamesenekoarmy

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SiameseFinance

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/siamesenekotoken/

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/siamesenekotoken

Discord: https://discord.gg/c3Tpc6AK2Q

Reddit: https://reddit.com/r/siameseneko

Media Contacts -

Eli Jacobson

meow@siamese.finance

SIAMESE NEKO Pte Ltd