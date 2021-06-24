Hartland Man Arrested for Possession of Child Sex Abuse Materials

Contact: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

HARTLAND– Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced that Jeremy Quillia, 38, of Hartland, Vermont, was arraigned yesterday on two counts of Possession of Child Sex Abuse Materials. The charges brought against Mr. Quillia are the result of a criminal investigation including the execution of residential and online data search warrants conducted by the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (VT-ICAC), including personnel from the Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, the Vermont State Police, and with the assistance of the Hartford Police Department.

The investigation was initiated when the VT-ICAC Task Force received CyberTipline Reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual was uploading what was suspected to be images of child sexual abuse materials, commonly referred to as “child pornography,” on both the social media platform Snapchat and a Google account. Based upon the criminal investigation of these tips, Mr. Quillia was identified as the source of the suspected content placed on the identified Snapchat and Google accounts.

Mr. Quillia pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division. The Court, Judge Elizabeth Mann presiding, issued a $15,000 unsecured appearance bond and ordered conditions of release which restrict his access to minors.

The VT-ICAC Task Force investigates cases of child sexual exploitation occurring over the internet, including the production and online distribution of child sexual abuse materials. The VT-ICAC Task Force also provides forensic examination services, technical assistance, law enforcement training, and public education and outreach. The Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Vermont State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, and other federal, state, county, and municipal law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies are affiliated with VT-ICAC Task Force.

The Attorney General emphasizes that individuals charged with a crime are legally presumed innocent until their guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Last modified: June 24, 2021