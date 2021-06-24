Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Department of Health Releases Medical Cannabis Administrative Rules Draft for Public Review

For Immediate Release: June 24, 2021

Contact: DOHComments@state.sd.us

 

 

Department of Health Releases Medical Cannabis

Administrative Rules Draft for Public Review

 

 

PIERRE, S.D. –  Today, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) released its proposed administrative rules to implement the medical cannabis program created by voters in Initiated Measure 26 (IM-26).  IM 26 directs the DOH to enact final administrative rules for medical cannabis by October 29, 2021, and the agency is on schedule to meet this deadline. 

 

The proposed administrative rules are one of many steps our Department has taken to develop a safe and responsible medical cannabis program in South Dakota, as the voters intended,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health.

 

You can view the proposed rules by clicking here.

 

To gather initial comments on these proposed rules and to answer questions from the public, DOH has scheduled two medical cannabis telephone town-halls for Monday, June 28, 2021, at 5:00 pm & 6:30 pm CT. To participate in these events, click here.  DOH will begin the formal approval process for the rules, which also require the Legislature’s approval, in September after seeking further feedback from stakeholders and the public. 

 

On July 1, IM 26, which only concerns medical cannabis, will go into effect.  The full text of the law can be found under South Dakota Codified Law 34-20G

 

For more information, visit MedCannabis.sd.gov.

 

###

Department of Health Releases Medical Cannabis Administrative Rules Draft for Public Review

