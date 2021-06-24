MARIA VISION USA CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF THE OPERATION OF MEDJUGORJE
Beyond special programs like Medjugorje, MARIA VISION USA is a full-time network for all people that celebrates The Heart of Mary.AVE MARIA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MARIA VISION USA CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF THE OPERATION OF MEDJUGORJE
MARIA VISION USA, presents a special online conference today and tomorrow (June 24-25) to celebrate 40 years of the anniversary and operation of Medjugorje.
Beyond special programs like Medjugorje, MARIA VISION USA is a full-time network for all people that celebrates The Heart of Mary. Maria Vision USA is available every day as an educational and informative, spiritual, entertainment and engaging network made accessible to see through the web, mobile/apps and now broadcast related formats and streaming platforms.
This spring, Maria Vision USA expanded its mission and outreach through programming provider, DirecTV. Viewers can watch daily 8 hours a day on channels 262 and 89. Prospect viewers can also expect additional expansion and availability shortly across the nation and amongst other providers and platforms, both on a full-time and part-time basis, as well as watch anytime on www.mariavision.us.
Maria Vision USA is an extension of its sister channels, María Visión, who has reached and touched hearts across many regions for nearly a decade through its engaging and enlightenment format.
Maria Vision USA originating here in the United States from Florida, broadcasts entirely in the English language to reach the varying interests and needs of the diverse US make-up, audience and marketplace. Its part of a broadened strategy to delivery great content, spiritual and positive messages, entertainment and more directly into your home and on devices/phones for on-the-go enlightenment.
Programming includes top weekly specials, youth outreach and family programming, documentaries, music, spiritual and uplifting message and more. View our ever-evolving programming grid at https://www.mariavision.us/weekly-shows and to watch us live. Tune to www.mariavision.us for our special online conference. Follow us as well on social media, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more!
About Maria Vision USA
Maria Vision USA is a full-time broadcasting network available in the United States on multiple platforms to enable the most outreach and accessibility possible. Maria Vision US’s mission is to a go-to source for you individually, and for families across the nation for all your educational, spiritual, wellness and entertainment needs. https://www.mariavision.us/
Contacts:
Maria Vision USA: contact@mariavision.us
If you want Maria Vision USA added to your cable, satellite, or other provider source, email us at the address above or the contact below.
Kimberly Reed
Golazo Media & Entertainment
+1 561-715-1894
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook