Global Macroencapsulation Market Is Expected to Reach USD 48.55 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Macroencapsulation Market by Technology (Spray, Dripping, Emulsion), Core Material (Pharma & Healthcare Drugs, PCM, Food Additives, Fragrances, Others), Application (Pharma, Household, Textiles, Agrochemicals, Others), Shell Material (Polymers, Liquids, Gums & Resins, Carbohydrates, Proteins, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global macroencapsulation market is expected to grow from USD 17.38 billion in 2020 to USD 48.55 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Increased awareness among the people regarding the benefits of nutritional supplements, the adoption of advanced technology in the cleaning industry, the increasing prevalence in the electronics industry to provide vapor deposition in the light-emitting diode, and the growth of semiconductor industries are likely to boost the growth of the macroencapsulation market in the forecast period 2021-2028. On the other hand, technological progress and development of flexible organic light-emitting diode encapsulation method together with favorable regulations will provide more different opportunities for the growth of the overall packaging market. The hazardous impacts of municipal and industrial waste, along with the increased demand for the aforementioned packaging technologies, are likely to hinder the overall growth of the macroencapsulation market in the mentioned forecast period.

The macroencapsulation is primarily used to provide protection for sensitive ingredients from the external environment and to provide a range of release control in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage industries. It is expected that this technology will be used to neutralize the hazardous effects of municipal and industrial waste. Growing environmental concerns due to an increase in solid and liquid waste from industries have led to the implementation of many waste disposal laws by regulatory bodies. A disadvantage of the large capsule is the tendency to harden/dissolve at the edges, which slows the absorption and release of energy, which may prevent the system from emptying completely overnight.

The increasing importance of packaging technology in the cleaning industry, especially in detergent formulations, to cover sensitive ingredients and enhance enzyme life is likely to have a positive impact on the macroencapsulation market in the near future. However, the current ineffectiveness of small packaging and the high costs associated with thin packaging may become a threat to market growth.

Key players operating in the global macroencapsulation market include Lipo Technologies, CG Worldwide, Vita Herbs Nutraceuticals Inc., AVEKA Group, ENCAPSYS, Balchem Corporation, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Royal FrieslandCampina, Syngenta, DSM, Firmenich SA, Symrise, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Lycored, Arcade Beauty, Koehler Innovative Solutions.

Spray technology segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 33.2% in the year 2020

On the basis of technology, the global macroencapsulation market is segmented into spray, dripping and emulsion. The spray technology segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 33.2% in the year 2020. This growth has been attributed to the high penetration of this technique in the encapsulation of food ingredients, flavors, and fragrances have resulted in a higher market share. The technique offers continuous and rapid processing at low cost, high encapsulation efficiency, along good stability of finished products.

Pharma segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 68% in the year 2020

On the basis of material type, the global macroencapsulation market is segmented into pharma, household, textiles, agrochemicals and others. The pharma segment dominated the market and held the largest market share, 68% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the fact that it is used to mask the bitter taste of drugs and reduce stomach and other drugs that irritate the organ that the drug causes. It is also used to reduce the properties of moisture, odor, and volatility of basic substances.

Polymer segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 23% in the year 2020

On the basis of shell material, the global macroencapsulation market is segmented into polymers, liquids, gums & resins, carbohydrates, proteins and others. The polymer segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 23% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to its special qualities. Polylactic acid (PLA) and polylactic-co-glycolic acid (PLGA) were the most preferred polymers due to their extensive use in products, such as sutures and warehouse formulations, approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Regional Segment of Macroencapsulation Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global macroencapsulation market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region held the largest market share of 37.8% in the year 2020 owing to the high product demand for pharmaceutical and food and beverage applications. Innovations in the textile industry to incorporate the technology for improvement in products’ quality and strength are expected to complement the growth over the projected period. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to expand over the projected period due to the development of the food & beverages, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Europe is also expected to dominate the market up to an extent due to the rising environmental concern and solid & liquid waste from industries.

About the report:

The global macroencapsulation market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

