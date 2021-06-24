Industrial Hemp Commission to host public meeting via conference call July 1

WHEN/WHERE:

Thursday, July 1 10 a.m. Access to the conference call can be made at http://go.ncsu.edu/industrialhemp or by calling 1-929-205-6099 (U.S. toll) or 1-669-900-6833 (U.S. toll). The meeting ID is 946-0188-4901 and the passcode is 946118. Participants will be prompted to enter their name and email address to enter the meeting via the website or prompted for unique participant ID for the call. They should press # to access the call.