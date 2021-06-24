Anti-Infective Vaccines Market worth US$187.26 billion by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Global Anti-Infective Vaccines Market Forecast 2021-2031: - Market Segment by Product Type (Live/Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, DNA & Recombination Vector Vaccines, Others), Market Segment by Disease Type {Bacterial Diseases (Typhoid Vaccines, Tuberculosis Vaccines, Tetanus & Diphtheria Vaccines, Others), Viral Diseases (Influenza Vaccines, Hepatitis Vaccines, Polio Vaccines, Others)}, Market Segment by Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), Plus analysis of leading regional/national markets and leading companies in the market. COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis (V-shaped recovery, W-shaped recovery, U-shaped recovery, L-shaped recovery)

Global Anti-Infective Vaccines Market Outlook

According to Visiongain’s lead analyst: ‘The global anti-infective vaccines market was valued at US$49.29 billion in 2020. The global market is expected to reach US$94.08 billion in 2026 from its previous value of US$54.26 billion in 2021. Visiongain further anticipates that the worldwide anti-infective vaccines market will reach US$187.26 billion in 2031’.

Key Questions Answered by this Report:

What is the current size of the overall global anti-infective vaccines market? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2031?

What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall anti-infective vaccines market over the next ten years?

What are the main segments within the overall anti-infective vaccines market?

How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2021 to 2031?

How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

What are the largest national markets for the world anti-infective vaccines?

What is their status and how will they develop over the next ten years?

What are their revenue potentials to 2031?

How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2031, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?

Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments, and prospects?

What are some of the most prominent anti-infective vaccines currently in development?

What are the main trends that will affect the world anti-infective vaccines market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the market?

What are the social, technological, economic and political influences that will shape that industry over the next ten years?

How will the global anti-infective vaccines market evolve over the forecasted period, 2021 to 2031?

What will be the main commercial drivers for the market from 2021 to 2031?

How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2021, and which countries will lead the market in 2031, achieving highest revenues and fastest growth?

How will that industry evolve between 2021 and 2031, especially in R&D?

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Anti-Infective Vaccines Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative influence on the global market for anti-infective vaccines. This pandemic has impeded the manufacture and delivery of anti-infective vaccines as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has resulted in stringent border controls, stock market instability, and country-wide lockdowns. Companies are concerned about the COVID-19 epidemic's supply and demand mismatches. All of these changes are having a detrimental impact on the market for anti-infective vaccines, leading industry and regulators to rethink pharmaceutical supply chains.

Discover sales predictions for the global anti-infective vaccines market and submarkets.

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are 3 segmentations of the anti-infective vaccines market, with forecasts for 4 Product Types, 2 Disease Type, 4 Distribution Channel each forecasted at a global, regional, and country level, along with COVID-19 impact recovery pattern analysis for all segments.

Who are the leading players analysed in the market?

Bavarian Nordic

Berna Biotech Pharma GmbH

BioDiem

CSL Limited (Seqirus)

Evotec

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Hookipa Pharma Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Pfizer

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Syneos Health

Valneva SE

Rising R&D Activities to Fuel Anti-Infective Vaccines Market Growth Through 2031

The rising frequency of bacterial and viral diseases coupled with increased focus on immunization programs are two main reasons that are expected to boost the global anti-infective vaccines market's growth in the coming years. Furthermore, rising firm activities to improve vaccine research and development, as well as increased government backing for vaccine development, are expected to propel the global anti-infective vaccines market forward in the coming years. The increasing number of prospects from developing economies is expected to boost the total market's growth in the near future.

