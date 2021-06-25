Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rapper Young Fairo Drops the 2nd Track from His Upcoming Mixtape, “2020 Vision”

2020 Vision is Available Now on All Major Platforms

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Young Fairo releases the second track titled “2020 Vision”. The hip-hop song was created with help from RAFMade, Bowen, Sorrysicko, Fly Boy Pat, and Stardustszn.

“2020 Vision” is an explosion of sound and true Atlanta Trap Classic. It was inspired by the real-life events so many people lived this past year. Young Fairo had an all too familiar experience as he was surrounded by fakers, only looking to benefit from his success.

Young Fairo has different personalities, especially when it comes to music. From hip-hop to R&B to pop to country to rock, his constant diversity is what sets him apart from other artists.

“2020 Vision” is from his upcoming mixtape, Sip in Peace. In the intensely heartfelt project, Young Fairo opens up about addiction and heartache.
“2020 Vision” is available now on all major platforms. Follow Young Fairo on Instagram for more information.

About Young Fairo

Young Fairo is a hip-hop/rap artist from Atlanta, GA. He started playing around with music in high school. He received lots of positive feedback from it and decided to take it more seriously. It was then Young Fairo aspired to be like Ozzy Osbourne, 50 Cent, Young Thug, and Michael Jackson. He released his debut project “What U Tellem Slime” in 2019 after receiving viral recognition. Lil Durk co-signed on his single, “Numb” featuring his cousin Benjiii. He signed with an independently owned label owned by Capone (aka BigFishDrip) and FBG Casino.

Team AMW
AMW Group
+1 310-295-4150
email us here

